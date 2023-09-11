100 Years: All about Robert Rodriguez's experimental sci-fi film releasing literally after a century

100 Years is an experimental sci-fi film that was written by John Malkovich and produced by Robert Rodriguez, back in 2015. The movie was one of several short films written by Malkovich for the Louis XIII Cognac brand. Set to be released on November 18, 2115, the movie has been marketed as one that “you will never see,” and was originally developed as an advertisement for the cognac company.

Louis XIII is owned by French company Remy Martin, and also saw a trailer being released back in 2015. Set in the future, the trailer was originally intended by Rodriguez to be the actual movie that would have been locked away until 2115. However, the movie ended up being released in part as a commercial, with another short film taking up the mantle of the unreleased feature, for the future.

Cast of the movie

Robert Rodriguez revealed that 100 Years takes inspiration from the fact that it takes 100 years to age the Louis XIII Cognac whisky. The movie has till date seen three trailers being released, Nature, Retro, and Future. All of them reveal nothing about the actual plot of the short film.

Meanwhile, the short film features a talented ensemble cast, which includes John Malkovich as the male protagonist of the film. Shuya Chang plays the role of the female protagonist, while Marko Zarur, the third and final cast member announcement is the antagonist in the movie.

Where is 100 Years being kept?

For the time being, the film is being kept in a bullet-proof safe in Cognac, France, in the cellars alongside the cellars for the Louis XIII whisky. The safe in which the film is being kept was showcased at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. It was then put on display at a number of cities before being returned to France.

The likes of Malkovich and Rodriguez have both received a pair of metal tickets that they can pass on to their descendants. The film will be released exactly a 100 years after it was created, on November 18, 2115.

While today’s generation is bound to never get the chance to watch it, 100 Years is equally a marketing gimmick which seems to have paid off in recent years.

100 Years includes a Pharell WIlliams song

Louis XIII Cognac has also officially announced that a song, which is said to be composed and sung by Pharell Williams, will also be released in 2117. The movie will also include a rendition of the song which was previously performed by Williams at a private party. With Moonwalk Films and Kouz Productions behind the movie, Claudio Miranda is responsible for the cinematography.

Finally, while the movie has been shot in France, it will see a worldwide release and will open with a red-carpet premiere. The first trailer, which was released alongside the announcement for the film, shows Malkovich carefully keeping a cognac container in a 100-year safe.

The film’s atmosphere, background score, and the colors involved lend a highly futuristic feel to the movie, which is justified. Set to be released in 2115, no details about the movie have been released until now. It is presently unclear if the film will be set in the present time or the future, and fans can merely guess after watching the teasers in detail.

Regardless, with the movie set to be released in 2115, fans might be willing to forget about 100 Years once they watch the three teasers of the film.