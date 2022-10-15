"We're hopeful": RHODubai stars tease on BravoCon 2022 Day 1 that season 2 might return soon

Day One of BravoCon came to an end on October 14, 2022, and a lot happened during one of the most-awaited reality TV events of the year.

Returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, BravoCon is happening at New York City's Javits Center. This year's event kicked off on October 14 and will come to an end on October 16. The cast members of RHODubai were part of the panel that appeared on Day 1 of the major event.

Season 1 of RHODubai came to an end earlier last month, and ever since then, viewers have been curious to know if the series was renewed for season 2. Hence, it came as no surprise when the cast members were asked if there would be a forthcoming season.

Although they couldn't confirm if the series had been renewed, the cast members did tease that they were hopeful and manifesting for it to be renewed.

"I'm manifesting it!": RHODubai stars admit they're hopeful for season 2

During the RHODubai panel discussion at BravoCon, the cast revealed that they were ready for season 2 of the famed reality TV series. Caroline Stanbury, Lesa Milan, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, and Nina Ali took their seats on stage as they arrived for the major event.

They opened up and teased fans about their desire to return to Bravo for season 2 of RHODubai. Caroline Stanbury shared:

"We're hopeful. If it happens, it's going to be amazing."

Nina Ali added:

"If and when there's a season 2, we're all ready. "I'm manifesting it! For all of us!"

Chanel Ayan told fans:

"There is a season 2! You have to put it out in the universe!"

RHODubai made history when it premiered as the 11th franchise in the Real Housewives franchise. It was also the first international series to be produced by Bravo and was a hit amongst fans. The famed reality TV series first premiered in June 2022 and came to an end in September 2022 with a dramatic reunion.

Caroline Stanbury opened up about her IVF journey during the RHODubai panel at BravoCon

Apart from teasing fans about the renewal of RHODubai, Caroline Stanbury also opened up about her IVF journey with husband Sergio ever since season 1 wrapped up. She revealed:

"Since the show, I did one more round [of IVF], but none of them worked. So, I just [still have] the one egg."

She stated that although she just "got her body back", her husband wanted her to give IVF another chance. Caroline added that he wanted a little girl. She told the attendees of BravoCon,

"He wants a baby girl, so what do I do?"

Day 1 of BravoCon is done and dusted and the major reality TV event will return for Day 2 on Saturday, October 15, 2022, where more panel discussions will take place and important announcements revealed.

Stay updated with all that's happening at the three-day BravoCon event on Bravo's official site.

Poll : 0 votes