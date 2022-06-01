''We really got the legend back'': Fans get emotional as James Earl Jones voices Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi

The highly anticipated third episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered on June 1, 2022, and it features the legendary James Earl Jones voicing Darth Vader. Longtime fans of Star Wars became emotional upon hearing the iconic actor's voice and took to Twitter to share their reactions. Earlier, it was confirmed that Canadian actor Hayden Christensen would play the role of Darth Vader in the series, leading to numerous speculations as to who would voice the character.

Several fans went into a state of nostalgic frenzy and poured in their emotions on Twitter.

Emotional fans delighted to hear James Earl Jones voicing Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Emotional fans took to Twitter to share their reactions after hearing James Earl Jones voicing Darth Vader on the third episode of the show. While some expressed relief that the actor is ''still healthy and well enough'' to voice the role, many said they were almost in tears when they heard Jones' voice. Check out some of the reactions to James Earl Jones voicing Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi:

Anthony @DailySarcasm425 #ObiWanKenobi episode 3 was a slower one, but still solid. Seeing Vader (played by Hayden no less!) is a treat, and James Earl Jones delivers every time. His duel with Obi-Wan was pretty cool too, as it tapped into the idea that Vader is basically a horror movie villain! #ObiWanKenobi episode 3 was a slower one, but still solid. Seeing Vader (played by Hayden no less!) is a treat, and James Earl Jones delivers every time. His duel with Obi-Wan was pretty cool too, as it tapped into the idea that Vader is basically a horror movie villain! https://t.co/DnfNYpgsMS

nerrdvana! @nerrdvana Hayden Christensen + James Earl Jones = A Raw Darth Vader we all deserve Hayden Christensen + James Earl Jones = A Raw Darth Vader we all deserve😍 https://t.co/749aeRelWO

Overall, fans were excited to have Jones back as Darth Vader, with Hayden Christensen physically portraying Vader.

James Earl Jones as Darth Vader

Jones has been voicing the iconic character ever since the first Star Wars film by George Lucas came out in 1977. Widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in cinema and theatre, Jones is known for his famous bass voice that has now become almost instantly recognized as Vader's voice.

The first film in the franchise, Star Wars, featured actor David Prowse in the role of Darth Vader, while Jones voiced the character. However, his role was not credited until six years later. Director George Lucas reportedly had plans to cast legendary auteur Orson Welles to voice Vader but decided not to, considering the Citizen Kane director's familiarity with the viewers. Jones has received widespread global popularity ever since he voiced the antagonist.

Obi-Wan Kenobi plot and cast

Arguably the most anticipated show of the year, Obi-Wan Kenobi was released on May 27, 2022, on Disney+. The official synopsis of the show states:

“The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

The series stars Ewan McGregor in the lead role of Obi-Wan Kenobi along with a talented supporting cast of actors, including Rupert Friend, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Benny Safdie, and Joel Edgerton. The show also features popular television actor Kumail Nanjiani, along with a special appearance from Red Hot Chilli Peppers bassist Flea, who portrays the role of a bounty hunter called Vect Nokru.

The show is written by Hossein Amini, whilst Deborah Chow, known for The High Cost of Living and Flowers in the Attic, handles directorial responsibilities.

