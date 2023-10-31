We Them One's Comedy Tour 2024: Presale, where to get tickets, dates, venues & more

BMN Entertainment has announced We Them One's Comedy Tour 2024 presented by them. The comedy tour promises a night of non-stop laughter with some of the comedy world's brightest stars. The tour will go through major cities In the USA including Houston. Dallas, Columbia, Atlanta, and many more cities.

We Them One's Comedy Tour is a show with a lineup of comedians. This tour is set to be a night to remember for comedy fans with different witty one-liners, hilarious anecdotes, or relatable humor, this event will have something for everyone.

We Them One's Comedy Tour will include great comedians such as DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Karlous Miller, Lil Duval, Mojo Brookzz, and Money Bag Mafia.

We Them One's Comedy tour tickets will go on sale on November 3, via the BMN Entertainment show's official website. Presale for the tour will go on sale on November 2. Fans can also follow the BMN official social media handles to stay updated with the latest news about the comedy tour.

We Them One's Comedy Tour will kick off with a show in Minneapolis, which is scheduled to take place on February 2, 2024. After performing in a few cities, the tour will finally wrap up its tour with a final concert in Orlando on May 12, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

February 2, 2024: Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

February 3, 2024: Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

February 4, 2024: Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

February 9, 2024: Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

February 10, 2024: Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

February 17, 2024: Philadelphia, PA - The Liacouras Center

February 25, 2024: Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

March 1, 2024: Southaven, MS - Landers Center

March 2, 2024: Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

March 3, 2024: Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

March 8, 2024: Washington, DC - EagleBank Arena

March 9, 2024: Detroit, MI - Fox Theater

March 10, 2024: Cleveland, OH - Wolstein Center

March 15, 2024: Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena

March 16, 2024: Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

March 17, 2024: New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

March 22, 2024: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

March 23, 2024: Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

March 24, 2024: Charlotte, NC - Bojangles Coliseum

March 29, 2024: Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

March 30, 2024: Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

March 31, 2024: Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum

April 5, 2024: Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum

April 6, 2024: Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

April 7, 2024: Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena

April 12, 2024: St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

April 13, 2024: Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena

April 19, 2024: Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

April 20, 2024: Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

April 26, 2024: Houston, TX - Toyota Center

April 27, 2024: Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

April 28, 2024: Austin, TX - H-E-B Center

May 4, 2024: Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

May 5, 2024: Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 11, 2024: Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

May 12, 2024: Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena

The comedy tour will be hosted by American comedian Mike Epps, who is set to take center stage as the host of the evening. Known for his quick wit and infectious humor, Epps is no stranger to making audiences burst into fits of laughter. His charismatic presence and hilarious humor are sure to set the tone for an unforgettable night of comedy.