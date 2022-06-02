“We’ve been hit by all sides”: Salvador Ramos’ family launches GoFundMe for his grandmother

The family of Texas gunman Salvador Ramos has asked for financial assistance in paying his grandmother's medical bills. Ramos shot dead 19 elementary students and two teachers in one of the worst school shootings in recent times. However, before heading out on his killing spree at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, he made his grandmother the first victim of his rage.

Reportedly, Ramos' aunt has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his grandmother, who is in poor health after being shot in the face. According to her,

"We've been hit from all sides."

Kim Snyder @KimSnyd Was Salvador Ramos a citizen? Did he cross our open border illegally? I have a lot of questions I’d like answers to. He shot his grandmother before going to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde; shot at border patrol agents and then barricading himself inside the school, killing 15. Was Salvador Ramos a citizen? Did he cross our open border illegally? I have a lot of questions I’d like answers to. He shot his grandmother before going to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde; shot at border patrol agents and then barricading himself inside the school, killing 15. https://t.co/vDD4BWyleT

Salvador Ramos attacked grandmother Sally before school rampage

Horrorbaby22 @horrorbaby22 This Is So Sad:(

I Hope The 19 Kids And The 2 Adults Find Peace<3

In Texas 19 children and 2 adults including the gunman have been killed and many wounded. The shooter shot his grandmother in the face, she is fighting for her life… This Is So Sad:(I Hope The 19 Kids And The 2 Adults Find Peace<3In Texas 19 children and 2 adults including the gunman have been killed and many wounded. The shooter shot his grandmother in the face, she is fighting for her life… https://t.co/7QxrP2barq

The family of Ramos' grandmother Celia "Sally" Martinez Gonzales (66) are scared that she will never be able to speak again. Cousin Jason Ybarra told sources,

"The bullet went into her jaw just next to her mouth and shattered all her teeth. If the bullet was an inch in another direction, it would have blown her head off. She's doing fairly well, considering what happened."

She is currently communicating through writing. Her husband Rolando Reyes added:

"She has a notebook where she writes what she's trying to say, but when we can't make it out, she gets frustrated..."

Ms Gonzales dialled 911 after being shot in the face by her 18-year-old grandson Salvador Ramos, who then drove the family's truck towards Robb Elementary School.

The family is hoping to collect $30,000 to cover the costs of the grandmother's surgeries, which are expected to be numerous. So far, the page has raised just over $10,000.

Ramos' aunt described her feelings as:

"We've been hit from all sides. My mom was shot in the face and left to die alone in her rome by her very own grandson. It was by the grace of god that she was able to get up off the floor and walk to a neighbours home and ask for help."

She further added,

"We cannot continue to spew hate. I know it will take time but we have to forgive those who have wronged us. We cannot keep judging. Leave that to God."

In a recent interview with ABC News, Salvador Ramos' mother said that her son could not be a monster but he could be violent. Ramos is charged with killing 21 unarmed people at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

She also expressed her heartfelt feelings for the kids and guardians involved in the attack:

"I have sympathy for the children who were killed and the parents who lost them..Those kids...I have no words, I don't know what to say about those poor kids."

His mother claimed that she was unaware of her son purchasing the weapons.

According to law enforcement officials, the attack killed a total of twenty-one people. There is no doubt that Ramos' grandmother is suffering at the moment, and the family has asked for help hoping to get sympathy since she was also a victim to his rage. The result of the campaign is yet to be seen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far