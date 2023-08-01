"We want to make a movie that is totally its own thing"- Simon Pegg opens up about the next possible Edgar Wright film

Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright have long had a formidable partnership, with the actor leading many of the filmmaker's greatest projects, including Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead, and The World's End. But that is not all; Pegg may yet return for another new film with Wright after the success of his latest project, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I.

In an interview with Discussing Film, Simon Pegg revealed that there have indeed been talks about the duo returning for another film, but it will be unlike anything fans have seen from Wright so far.

Pegg said:

"Edgar came over to my house last year, and we started kicking ideas around. It’s not going to be another sort of Cornetto film in that those movies were specifically genre riffs, which addressed the idea of the collective versus the individual...

"With what do next, we want to be completely different from that. We don’t want to do a take on action movies or a take on sci-fi or a take on horror. We want to make a movie that is totally its own thing, existing outside of the Cornetto trilogy. My desire, really, is to do something super different."

"I feel like it’s a lazy impulse for people to embrace familiarity" - Simon Pegg on not making similar movies to Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy

Simon Pegg was very clear during the interview that he or Edgar Wright do not plan to milk the success of their earlier beloved films, something that is starkly different from the approach that studios go for these days.

Speaking about not repeating the same formula, Pegg elaborated:

"We’ve always done original ideas, even though we’ve kind of built them around existing genres or whatever. Edgar and I are always talking about what we’re going to do next...At the risk of disappointing people, we get a lot of requests to “sequalize” all three of those movies. I feel like it’s a lazy impulse for people to embrace familiarity and just accept the same thing again."

He continued:

"But what we really need is new stuff. We need new ideas. We need to be challenged.

"You know, my favorite of the Cornetto trilogy is The World’s End because it’s the least audience friendly. It’s the darkest of the three. It’s the most challenging, and I love the idea of actually putting the audience in a position where they have to feel a little bit uncomfortable and not necessarily cozy into the familiar. So whatever we do next, it’ll be difficult that’s for sure."

Sadly for the fans, nothing has been announced regarding Edgar Wright's next film starring Simon Pegg. With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike still progressing, it will be some time before anything happens at all.

More details about Wright's next film should surface soon.