"We won": Upcoming The Weeknd x Avatar collab sends fans into a frenzy

Grammy-winning artist The Weeknd is seemingly collaborating with Avatar: The Way of Water. The artist recently posted a cryptic video on Twitter that features the movie’s logo. The clip depicts the logo from James Cameron's film Avatar shining behind a water background. The video also features vocals backed up by an orchestral, drum-heavy tune. After the snippet concludes, the date "12.16.22" appears, revealing the release date for Avatar’s sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

Shortly after The Weeknd shared a teaser for the movie, Avatar's official Twitter account also shared a brief video of them hitting the follow button on the Starboy singer’s account. The caption reads: “#AvatarTheWayOfWater x @theweeknd,” which The Weeknd also retweeted.

To further solidify the collab, the movie’s producer, Jon Landau, shared a photo of him and The Weeknd with the caption:

"As the Na'vi say, 'Zola'u nìprrte' soaiane Avatar'... Welcome to the 'Avatar' family."

Fans are excited at the prospect of a collaboration between The Weeknd and Avatar.

Fans react to The Weeknd and Avatar’s collaboration

Excited fans reacted to the collaboration between The Weeknd and the upcoming sci-fi movie Avatar. Some pointed out that they had guessed it a long time ago.

Avatar: The Way of Water features returning cast members

The announcement of the collaboration comes shortly after the world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water took place in London on December 5, when the filmmakers and cast of the movie were present. The movie is set 10 years after the events of the first film and tells the story of the first family—which features Jake, Neytiri, and their kids—and how they deal with the challenges that follow them, and the extent to which they go to keep each other safe.

Avatar’s sequel features returning cast members Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, as well as Sigourney Weaver, who will appear in a different role than the first film.

The Way of Water will reportedly be the first of four sequels of the Avatar universe that director James Cameron has planned.

According to The Looper, Cameron was insistent on filming the performance underwater. The film’s team worked on several new forms of technology to achieve the desired results.

Avatar: The Way of Water will have a runtime of over three hours with no intermission

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Avatar: The Way of Water cost a whopping $350 million to $400 million. The movie boasts a runtime of three hours and twelve minutes with no intermissions in between.

Cameron had said that the film’s runtime was agreed upon when the film was set up at 20th Century Fox before Disney took over the studio. He also expects the audience to watch the movie twice in theaters.

When asked when the audience would be able to take a toilet break, the director said:

"We're going to play the epic game. Any time they want. They can see the scene they missed when they come see it again."

Cameron, who also directed Titanic, stated that he will not know if the film is a success until the third weekend of its release. He hopes to make three more sequels, with the films scheduled for release every two years going forward. As per reports, if the high-budget movie tanks at the box office, James Cameron hopes to turn the film into a trilogy.

