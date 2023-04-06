Welcome to Derry on HBO: Who are the actors joining the It prequel?

HBO is developing Welcome to Derry, a prequel TV series for the two It films based on Stephen King’s novel. The much-anticipated show will be set in the sleepy town of Derry, New Hampshire.

The show was ordered in February 2023. It is set in the 1960s and will cover events that will lead up to the recent film adaptations. For now, we know that Jason Fuchs, a co-producer of It Chapter Two, is writing the first episode.

The episode is based on a story by him and the Muschiettis. Fuchs will also serve as co-showrunner with Brad Caleb Kane. The first four actors announced to star in the show include Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepom, Chris Chalk, and James Remar.

Welcome to Derry on HBO will be set in 1960s

Taylour Paige

Born on October 5, 1990, Taylour Paige is probably best known for her role as Ahsha Hayes in the VH1 sports drama series Hit the Floor. She then rose to stardom for her roles in the films Jean of the Joneses, White Boy Rick, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Boogie, and Zola.

She won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead for her performance in Zola. In 2022, she branched into the music industry by collaborating with New York rapper Kendrick Lamar on the song We Cry Together.

The song reached the top twenty on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned her a Grammy Award nomination.

Jovan Adepo

British-American actor Jovan Adepo is known for his role as Cory Maxson in the film adaptation of Fences. He also starred in the 2018 film Overlord and as Lionel Jefferson in CBS' All in the Family/The Jeffersons special.

He was also seen in the show When They See Us, the second season of Jack Ryan, and the Facebook series Sorry for Your Loss. He played Michael Murphy in the HBO series The Leftovers and in 2019 appeared in Watchmen as Hooded Justice.

Adepo was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance in Watchmen and even starred as Larry Underwood in the miniseries, The Stand.

James Remar

James Remar is a veteran of the cinema industry and his addition to Welcome to Derry is a win-win situation. He studied acting at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York City.

The American actor has a career spanning 40 years and is perhaps best known for playing Ajax in The Warriors, Albert Ganz in 48 Hrs, Dutch Schultz in The Cotton Club, Jack Duff in Miracle on 34th Street, Richard Wright in Sex and the City and Harry Morgan, the father of the title character, in Dexter.

He has done voice-over work in ads for Lexus luxury cars. He recently appeared as Frank Gordon in Gotham from 2016 to 2019 and Peter Gambi in Black Lightning from 2018 to 2021.

Stephen King is excited to see Welcome to Derry

In an interview, the author of It Stephen King expressed his excitement for the upcoming show by saying:

"I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around!"

Welcome to Derry does not have a release date yet, but it is speculated to be out by 2025.

Poll : 0 votes