Adam Perkins' death: Vine star's passing at 24 shocks fans, Twitter pays tribute

Vine star Adam Perkins of "Welcome to Chili's" fame passed away at 24. The news was confirmed by Perkins' twin brother Patrick Perkins via an emotional Instagram post.
As a comedian and musician, Perkins' work touched the lives of many and has sent Twitter into mourning as they grieved the Vine icon's loss.
The tragic passing of Adam Perkins
In an Instagram message, Adam's brother shared the news of his passing but gave no reason or cause of death as of yet.
"I can’t even really put into words what this loss means for me. i’m often asked the question, “what’s it like to be a twin?” and my response is usually, “what’s it like to NOT be a twin?" being a twin is a very central part of my identity. it’s all i’ve known. and i’m struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him. my best friend." - Patrick Perkins
Perkins' brand of comedy separated him from the rest in the mid-2010s. His whacky, out-of-context humor resonated with the audience of the now-defunct platform Vine.
Perkins also featured his brother Patrick in some Vines and will always be remembered for making people smile across the world.
