Adam Perkins' death: Vine star's passing at 24 shocks fans, Twitter pays tribute

Vine star Adam Perkins of "Welcome to Chili's" fame passed away at 24. The news was confirmed by Perkins' twin brother Patrick Perkins via an emotional Instagram post.

As a comedian and musician, Perkins' work touched the lives of many and has sent Twitter into mourning as they grieved the Vine icon's loss.

The tragic passing of Adam Perkins

In an Instagram message, Adam's brother shared the news of his passing but gave no reason or cause of death as of yet.

"I can’t even really put into words what this loss means for me. i’m often asked the question, “what’s it like to be a twin?” and my response is usually, “what’s it like to NOT be a twin?" being a twin is a very central part of my identity. it’s all i’ve known. and i’m struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him. my best friend." - Patrick Perkins

Perkins' brand of comedy separated him from the rest in the mid-2010s. His whacky, out-of-context humor resonated with the audience of the now-defunct platform Vine.

Perkins also featured his brother Patrick in some Vines and will always be remembered for making people smile across the world.

rip adam perkins, like, forreal, you were one of my comfort people, i miss ya already friend, hope you're welcoming people to chilis!! pic.twitter.com/TENMrWlyEU — ☭RedZero☭ (@ZeroRoyals) April 14, 2021

I just found out the kid who made the welcome to chilis vine, Adam Perkins, died pic.twitter.com/qut5UsUAS3 — ericka 🎸 (@lwtsdyke) April 14, 2021

Adam Perkins, the guy who became popular on Vine for the viral ''Welcome to Chilis'' meme has died today according to his brother Patrick.



Rest In Piece💔 pic.twitter.com/q6xSJ1Wjah — PopCentral (@popcentral_) April 14, 2021

“HI WELCOME TO CHILIS” will never be the same 😞 https://t.co/Stg8tPKOtP — ZA🌊 (@Daatboyza) April 14, 2021

RIP Adam Perkins at least once everyday when i worked at starbucks i would say "Hi Welcome to Chilis" when my coworkers came in /: — Glizzy McGuire (@OfficialNikButt) April 14, 2021

Rest in peace to the man to brought us this absolute legendary vine. Your legacy will forever live on in our hearts. RIP Adam Perkins pic.twitter.com/1YOsJ4ABrc — Soy-ette likes colors (@Soy_Ette05) April 14, 2021

Adam Perkins from the “Adam!” Vine died? I can’t believe that the two brothers were so funny together! So young, I feel for his brother💔 pic.twitter.com/DKZDapchTY — 🔥sohotsospicy🌶 (@sohotsospicy) April 13, 2021

