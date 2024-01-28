Were the mystery killers of Griselda Blanco ever found? All you need to know

Griselda Blanco, often referred to as the 'Cocaine Godmother,' was a notorious figure in the drug world. According to reports, it's claimed that she was responsible for between 40 to 250 murders. However, after living a life rife with criminal activities, Griselda was killed on September 3, 2012. But, the mystery surrounding Griselda Blanco's murder to date remains unsolved.

Notably, Blanco was assassinated in Colombia, and the identity of her killer or killers has not been conclusively established. As per reports, one notable figure associated with Blanco is Jorge "Rivi" Ayala-Rivera. Jorge was a Colombian criminal who worked as a hitman for the Medellín Cartel, which Griselda led.

Despite the association, it's to date unclear if he had any direct involvement in her murder.

How did Griselda Blanco die?

Blanco died on September 3, 2012, at the age of 69. She was fatally shot by an unknown assassin on a motorcycle, which resulted in her immediate death before authorities could reach the scene. The shooting occurred outside a butcher shop on 29th Street in Medellin, Colombia. According to reports, at the time of the attack, she was exiting the shop with her pregnant daughter-in-law.

Notably, the drug lordess, who had been deported from Miami, was living in Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia, at the time of her death. Additionally, she had been granted a compassionate release from her prison sentence due to failing health. At the time of her demise, 'The Cocaine Godmother' was reportedly attempting to live a quieter life and even trying her hand in the real estate field.

Did Griselda Blanco kill her husbands?

Yes, Blanco was behind the murders of her three husbands. Her first husband, Carlos Trujillo, was reportedly killed in the mid-1970s. Following this, her second husband, Alberto Bravo, was killed in 1975 in a gunfight with 'Cocaine Godmother' herself. Lastly, her third husband, Dario Sepulveda, was killed in 1983 after Blanco sent hitmen to assassinate him following a custody dispute over their son.

Where was Griselda's funeral held?

Blanco was buried in the Jardines de Montesacro cemetery. This cemetery is notable for being the final resting place of another infamous Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar. Additionally, Blanco's funeral was reportedly attended by local children from Antioquia.

What is the general reception of Netflix's Griselda?

The real Griselda Blanco, and Sofia Vergara, playing the character (Image via wikipedia and Netflix)

The Netflix series starring Sofia Vergara has received generally positive reviews for its portrayal of the life of 'The Black Widow.' The series is praised for Vergara's transformation into the role, using prosthetics and a change in speech pattern to portray the character effectively.

Vergara's performance as Griselda Blanco is described as captivating and a testament to her versatility as an actor. Moreover, this role elevates her acting prowess beyond comedic roles as it is starkly different from her renowned Gloria Delgado-Pritchett character in Modern Family.

The series, however, seems to have some shortcomings in terms of sustaining momentum throughout its six episodes. While the first episode is praised for its sharp teleplay, subsequent episodes reportedly don't always maintain the same level of energy and inventiveness. Additionally, the supporting cast has also been noted for their performances, contributing to the overall quality of the series.

All the episodes of Griselda are available to watch on Netflix.

