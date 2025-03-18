What was the accident involving Tracy Morgan and a Walmart truck? Settlement explored in wake of actor throwing up courtside

Tracy Morgan recently had a medical emergency while he attended the match between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat on March 17, 2025, at the Madison Square Garden. The G-Force star was accompanied by his friend when he was spotted suddenly throwing up in his seat.

Ad

The actor-comedian has had a difficult battle with his health, including a horrific accident around ten years ago, in June 2014, at the New Jersey Turnpike, when a Walmart truck collided with his vehicle. Page Six stated on March 17 that Morgan had suffered severe injuries from the incident and was in a coma for eight days.

Notably, a video from the NBA venue has also gone viral where Tracy Morgan can be seen being taken away in a wheelchair after he cleaned his face with a towel. He was being helped by a group of people, seemingly employed at the place.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from this, eyewitnesses shared a few more details about the incident, claiming that Tracy was reportedly having trouble staying on his feet and that his nose was also bleeding simultaneously. Madison Square Garden also addressed the incident in a statement to the New York Post, saying:

“We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.”

According to Page Six, the third quarter of the match was reportedly delayed by around ten minutes due to Tracy’s medical issue. However, Morgan’s representatives are yet to reveal more details on the health problem that he is currently suffering from.

Ad

Tracy Morgan-Walmart truck incident: Settlement and other details

A report by People magazine from June 2019 stated that the accident involving Tracy Morgan also led to the death of his friend and comedian James McNair. Meanwhile, the Cop Out star suffered a traumatic brain injury after the incident, alongside a broken leg and ribs.

As per CNN's July 2014 report, the National Transportation Safety Board found during their investigation that the truck, being driven by a Walmart employee named Kevin Roper, was traveling at around 20 mph over the speed limit. Apart from Tracy and James, a few other people inside the car were also injured.

Ad

Tracy Morgan sued Walmart around a month after the crash and the latter then responded to the Top Five star, where their legal team claimed that Morgan was injured since he was not wearing his seat belt. They also claimed that a third party may have possibly caused the incident, as per CNN in September 2014.

Walmart then shared a statement at the time, saying that they have taken certain steps to finalize a settlement and that they are prepared to correct everything that has gone wrong.

Ad

Ad

The case was initially settled with McNair’s family in January 2015. A few months later, Tracy Morgan also came to a settlement, where Walmart was reportedly ordered to pay $90 million, as stated by Wilson Law in September 2024. The outlet additionally stated that McNair’s family received a settlement of $10 million.

Back in June last year, Tracy recalled the incident while speaking to People magazine, paying tribute to all those who were injured in the same.

Ad

“Today is 10 years since our fateful accident, and I want to say to everyone who was in the van with me that night I Love you, and we miss you, Uncle Jimmy Mac and God bless your family. And to the driver that night and his family, me and my comrades forgive you.”

Ad

Tracy Morgan was last seen in an episode of the Disney+ series, The Santa Clauses. He is also popular for being featured in projects such as Scare Tactics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback