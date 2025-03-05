"Not Disney canceling their DEI hire" - Internet reacts as Walt Disney Animation scraps Disney+ musical series 'Tiana'

Walt Disney Animation Studios has officially scrapped its musical series Tiana, a spinoff based on The Princess and the Frog. A spokesperson for the studio told The Hollywood Reporter that this was due to a change in the format of its future titles as part of a new business strategy.

Per the spokesperson, as part of the development, they would no longer be making long-form content for streaming (theatrical release over shows). Further, its Vancouver studio will also see layoffs as part of the shift.

As news of the show being scrapped went viral, internet users were quick to react.

"Not Disney canceling their DEI hire," one netizen joked.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Many criticized the studio for working on hundreds of other shows and movies but choosing to cancel Tiana.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Others called out the studio for pulling the plug on a show based on their first Black princess.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

A separate short-form special based on Tiana and

The Princess and the Frog is currently in development

An animated musical based on Princess Tiana from their 2009 hit The Princess and the Frog was first announced in December 2020. The film was set in 1920s New Orleans and centered around a hardworking waitress, Tiana, who dreamed of opening her restaurant. After kissing Prince Naveen, who was turned into a frog by a witch, she also gets cursed, and they have to find a way to turn human again.

It featured Anika Noni Rose and Bruno Campos as the titular characters. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Rose was set to reprise her role for the Disney+ series.

Citing "sources close to the streaming series," the outlet reported that the studio tried their best to keep the show alive, including making several changes to its creative team. This included replacing Stella Meghie as its writer and director with Joyce Sherri, according to Animation Magazine. However, its production costs and multiple delays forced their hands.

Walt Disney Animation Studios is following in Pixar's footsteps. Last May, the latter studio announced they would no longer prioritize developing long-form episodic streaming content and focus on making feature films. Win or Lose, a spin-off series based on Inside Out, was their last show on Disney+.

While Tiana has been cancelled, Walt Disney Animation Studios is developing a separate short-form special inspired by The Princess and the Frog, according to Hollywood Reporter. While details about the project remain under wraps, Joyce Sherri is set to write and direct with Steve Anderson co-directing.

It is worth noting that The Princess and the Frog remains a key Disney property. Per the outlet, last year Disneyland revamped its Splash Mountain ride based on the franchise into Tiana's Bayou Adventure in both of their U.S. parks.

It remains unclear when the new special will drop.

