7 best Colman Domingo movies and shows of all time

Colman Domingo is an American director, actor, and playwright. He has been active in the theater and film world since the 2010s and has received many awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award, two Academy Award nominations, two Tony Award nominations, and two Golden Globe Award nominations.

He was named by Time magazine in 2024 as one of the world's 100 Most Influential People. Domingo's Broadway career began early with appearances in Well (2005) and Passing Strange (2008).

In 2024 and 2025, Domingo was nominated for consecutive Academy Awards for Best Actor for his role as civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in the biopic Rustin, and as a prison inmate in the drama Sing Sing. Some of his other prominent film roles include Lincoln (2012), The Butler (2013), Selma (2014), and a few more.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Sing Sing, and 6 other best Colman Domingo movies and shows of all time

1) Fear the Walking Dead (2015)

A still from Fear the Walking Dead (Image via Amazon)

Fear the Walking Dead is a horror drama post-apocalyptic television series produced by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson. It is a spinoff of The Walking Dead and follows as a prequel, with a blended family on the early part of the zombie apocalypse.

Set in Los Angeles and later Mexico, the first three seasons of Fear the Walking Dead follow Madison Clark, her family, and others as they endure the onset of the zombie apocalypse. From season 4, the focus shifts to The Walking Dead's Morgan Jones, who meets survivors in Texas.

As Victor Strand, Colman Domingo delivers a charismatic performance, evolving from a cunning survivor to a reluctant leader.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Sing Sing (2024)

Colman as Divine G in Sing Sing (Image via Apple TV+)

Sing Sing is a prison drama directed by Greg Kwedar and co-written with Clint Bentley. Directed from real action at the Rehabilitation Through the Arts program in Sing Sing Prison, it watches incarcerated men perform theatre.

Incarcerated at Sing Sing, Divine G (Colman Domingo) finds purpose in a prison theater program, clashing with newcomer Divine Eye over their approach to acting. As they prepare for a new production, their rivalry turns into mutual respect, shaping their personal growth.

Meanwhile, Divine G faces a heartbreaking loss and a devastating parole denial, testing his faith in the program.

Domingo shines as Divine G, bringing authenticity to a man who finds purpose in prison theater. His performance highlights themes of redemption and the power of art to transform lives.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

3) Rustin (2023)

As Bayard Rustin in Rustin (Image via Netflix)

Rustin is a 2023 biographical drama where Colman Domingo plays the role of Bayard Rustin, a civil rights activist who helped organize the 1963 March on Washington, directed by George C. Wolfe for Higher Ground. The cast includes Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Jeffrey Wright, and Audra McDonald.

Rustin, a political activist, battles racism and homophobia while playing a pivotal role in the Civil Rights Movement. Inspired by Martin Luther King Jr., he is tasked with organizing the 1963 March on Washington. His activism and devotion inspire his staff to mobilize thousands, developing a display of equality.

Colman Domingo delivers a career-defining performance, conveying Rustin's resolve and fight against racism.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Zola (2020)

A still from the movie Zola (Image via A24)

Zola is a black comedy crime film directed by Janicza Bravo, co-written with Jeremy O. Harris. Inspired by A’Ziah "Zola" King’s viral 2015 X thread and a Rolling Stone article, the film stars Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, and Colman Domingo.

The plot centers on a stripper who works part-time whose journey to Tampa, intended to make some fast cash, becomes a dangerous experience. Colman Domingo plays the role of Abegunde "X" Olawale.

Domingo dominates every scene as "X" with his passion. His performance adds an element of danger to the dark humor narrative, and he is among the highlights of the film's frenetic storytelling.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video

5) The Color Purple (2023)

The Colour Purple, a musical drama (Image via Prime Video)

The Color Purple (2023) is an American musical period drama directed by Blitz Bazawule, with a screenplay by Marcus Gardley. Based on the stage musical and Alice Walker’s 1982 novel, it marks the second film adaptation after Steven Spielberg’s 1985 version.

Set in early 20th-century Georgia, the story follows Celie Harris, who endures abuse and separation from loved ones. Through friendships—especially with jazz singer Shug Avery—she uncovers letters from her sister, Nettie, and begins a journey toward independence and self-discovery.

Colman Domingo portrays Albert "Mister" Johnson. His character is commanding as much as he is subtle, turning a clichéd worst-character-possible figure into one of depth.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

6) Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020)

As Cutler in a band (Image via Instagram/@maraineyfilm)

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is a 2020 American drama film directed and written by George C. Wolfe, based on Ruben Santiago-Hudson's screenplay of August Wilson's 1982 play of the same name. It features Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, and Michael Potts.

In honor of Ma Rainey's real-life status as a blues pioneer of the early days, the film takes place at a recording session in Chicago during the 1920s. Directed in 1927, the movie captures Ma Rainey as she falls into an intense studio session, fighting her White producers while trying to establish herself.

Levee, a young trumpeter who desires to strike out on his own and establish his own record, is, in contrast, eager to break away, but pride and a questionable background cause tensions between the band members.

As tension builds, the session erupts into chaos and exposes harder struggles for power, respect, and ambition in the music world.

Colman Domingo portrays Cutler, who infuses the movie with wisdom and understated strength as peacemaker and observer to the building tensions.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Colman plays the role of a devoted father in If Beale Street Could Talk (Image via Amazon)

If Beale Street Could Talk is an American romantic drama movie, directed and written by Barry Jenkins in 2018, an adaptation of James Baldwin's 1974 novel. Starring ensemble cast KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Colman Domingo, Teyonah Parris, Regina King, and many others, the movie is a heartwarming story of love, injustice, and strength.

Against the vibrant backdrop of 1970s New York, the film presents Tish and Fonny, two childhood friends who fall deeply in love with visions of a future together.

The most carefully laid plans are set awry when Fonny is wrongly accused of a crime and its consequences as the victims of systemic racism that they battle against. With the help of their family, a pregnant Tish works hard to clear the name of Fonny and protect their family against all odds.

Colman Domingo portrays Joseph Rivers, Tish’s devoted father. He delivers a moving performance as Rivers, who battles for his daughter's happiness.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

Beyond his work in films and television, Colman Domingo is also recognized for his red carpet appearances and fashion choices that fans eagerly anticipate.

