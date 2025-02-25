Sing Sing Soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the Colman Domingo-starring movie

The prison drama film, Sing Sing, premiered at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2023. It was then released in theatres across the United States on July 12, 2024.

The movie stars Academy Award-nominated actor Colman Domingo as John "Divine G" Whitfield, a prisoner at the Sing Sing Correctional Facility. Its plot follows Whitfield's journey as he seeks meaning in life by joining a theatre group with his fellow inmates.

Upon its release, Sing Sing received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences. The film's soundtrack was also appreciated, which played a crucial role, acting as a narrative device that enhanced the film's storytelling.

Some songs that significantly contributed to the film’s plot include Lysander, Miguelito, Homeward, and Seven Years of Curtain Calls. There were other tracks too which played an important part in the film.

A definitive guide to all the songs in Sing Sing

Bryce Dessner who previously worked on The Revenant, The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson, and We Live in Time, curated the soundtrack of Sing Sing. It was released by Milan Records on the same day as the film, July 12, 2024. The tracks featured in the film, in no particular order, are as follows:

Lysander by Bryce Dessner Auditions by Bryce Dessner Portal to Portal by Bryce Dessner Sing Sing by Bryce Dessner Blades by Bryce Dessner Escape by Bryce Dessner Perfect Place by Bryce Dessner Song & Dance by Bryce Dessner Slow Time by Bryce Dessner Backstage by Bryce Dessner The Void by Bryce Dessner Miguelito by Bryce Dessner Circles by Bryce Dessner Homeward by Bryce Dessner Seven Years of Curtain Calls by Bryce Dessner Come Home by Bryce Dessner and Michael Blasky The Gate by Bryce Dessner

What is the movie about?

As previously mentioned, the movie stars Colman Domingo in the role of John Whitefield who is imprisoned at a facility for an extended period. With not much to do behind bars, Whitefield finds comfort and solace in an amateur theatre group made up of fellow inmates.

The official synopsis for the movie from A24 reads:

"Divine G (Colman Domingo), imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn’t commit, finds purpose by acting in a theatre group with other incarcerated men."

It continues:

When a wary outsider joins the group, the men decide to stage their first original comedy, in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, starring an unforgettable ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors."

How can you watch the movie?

Sing Sing is available for streaming through renting and purchasing on multiple popular digital platforms. These include Apple TV, Google Play Movies, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and YouTube. On all of these platforms, prices start at around $9.99 and go up to approximately $20.

Having said that, the film's availability on these platforms is location-specific. In areas where the movie may not be accessible one can use a VPN, following adherence to area-wise protocols. Virtual Private Networks such as Nord VPN and Express VPN work best in such cases. They are safe to use and allow for a smooth viewing experience without any hindrances.

