George Lowe died on Sunday, March 2, at the age of 67, according to a report by Deadline. The veteran voice actor was best known for playing the role of Space Ghost on the popular animated series, Space Ghost Coast to Coast, which ran for 11 seasons on Cartoon Network. The cause of his death remains unknown as of this article's publishing.

Lowe's friend, radio host "Marvelous Marin" Boone opened up about the death of the veteran voice artist in a Facebook post on March 4, 2025. Posting a photo of himself and George Lowe, he revealed that Lowe had died due to a "long illness."

"I'm beyond devastated. My Zobanian brother and best friend for over 40 years, George Lowe, has passed away after a long illness. A part of me had also died. He was a supremely talented Artist and Voice actor. A true warm hearted Genius. Funniest man on Earth too. I've stolen jokes from him for decades. He stole some of mine. He was also the voice of Space Ghost and so much more. Pweeloto," he captioned.

George Lowe started his career as a radio jockey, and transitioned into a voice artist during the late 1980s. In 1994, he collaborated with network conglomerate, Cartoon Network, and starred as Space Ghost in their live-action/adult animated television show, Space Ghost Coast to Coast.

Created by Mike Lazzo, the show ran for 109 episodes and was a parody of talk shows featuring surrealism. The shows were hosted by Space Ghost— a character first created by Hanna-Barbera Productions in the 1960s for CBS.

When George Lowe opened up about how he got the role of Space Ghost and his relationship with creator Mike Lazzo

George Lowe spoke candidly about his relationship with Mike Lazzo and recalled how he got the role of Space Ghost in an interview with Jake Uitti of Under The Radar (published on December 17, 2020).

During the interview, Lowe revealed that Lazzo lived "down the hall" from his friend Kate. During that time, he recalled Kate providing him a list of people to meet so that they could get him work.

"She’s giving me this list of people to go say hi to. I’d say, “Kate sent me by to see if you have any promos. I’m pretty good with voices.” One guy heard me already on radio doing—we used to end every show with not Don Pardo but Don Lardo, my “world famous” announcer. It was horrible fake commercial stuff. I loved Don, I even got to meet him on the phone once," said Lowe.

George Lowe's first recollection of Lazzo was them bonding over R.A Miller's artworks. He recounted entering his office for the first time and admiring the artworks on the walls. The interaction resulted in them bonding over art during the initial days of Cartoon Network.

However, Lowe explained that the frequency of their art trips reduced when the channel gained popularity and people started getting busier.

"I said, “Oh! You’ve got R.A. Miller!” And he was like, “You know R.A.?” And I said, “Yeah, I’ve been there 100 times.” And he said, “We’ll have to go sometime.” We finally did when Cartoon Network started and, sadly, the busier the network got, the more he and I stopped doing the fun stuff like going to see R.A. Miller and going to see Howard Zinn’s first plays—these great self-taught artists who I’m still completely immersed in," he said.

Lowe also described the unique filming of Space Ghost Coast to Coast. While voicing Space Ghost, he often deviated from his script and improvised many sequences to inject his comedic flair.

The production team welcomed the spontaneity and rewrites became a major part of the filming process. The veteran voice actor raved about this dynamic approach, hinting at its contribution towards the show's success.

In addition to Space Ghost Coast to Coast, George Lowe has made recurring appearances in shows like Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Robot Chicken.

