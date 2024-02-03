When does the Suits spin-off start filming? Confirmed location explored 

NBC Universal and Aaron Korsh are set to return with a Suits spin-off, titled Suits: L.A.

As a go-ahead to the expansion of the Suits universe, NBC has handed a pilot order for the new show from the Universal Studios Group division, UCP. The Suits spin-off will likely start filming in March 2024, unexpectedly early.

As with the original show, the upcoming spin-off will be filmed in Canada even though the setting for the upcoming show is different from the original. While speculations about a Suits spin-off were in talks since the fall of 2023 after its massive viewership on Netflix, the pilot has gone under work only recently.

The original Suits, written and directed by Aaron Korsh, premiered on June 23, 2011. After wrapping up its ninth and final season on September 25, 2019, it landed on Netflix and Peacock, drawing in another surge of popularity on the two streaming platforms. A second round of appreciation prompted NBC to order the spin-off, titled Suits: L.A.

When and where will the Suits spin-off be filmed?

While the pilot has just gone into the works, the Suits spin-off is slated to start filming tentatively in March 2024. There's no premiere date announcement for the upcoming show, but it will be aired on NBC.

The setting for Suits: L.A. is Los Angeles, while the original series is set in New York City. The filming location for the new show is Vancouver, Canada. The original was also filmed in Canada for being a cost-effective option, but the locations for the previous show were filmed in Toronto, despite the pilot being shot in New York.

Beatrice Springborn, president of Universal International Studios, confirmed the title at an entertainment industry conference, Content London, in November 2023, as reported by Variety, referring to the Suits spin-off as Suits: L.A..

She said that the new show boasts good looks, good acting and good storytelling, like the original:

“It is amazing-looking people in great clothes but at the core of it, you can’t have a show that’s successful with just that. It has to have great storytelling and great character work.”

Is there a cast, plot or trailer confirmation on the Suits spin-off?

Suits: L.A. is just at its pilot stage with no confirmed date for its premiere. While the shooting location has been confirmed, filming, scheduled for March 2024, is yet to start. As such, it's too early for the show to release a trailer.

As reported by Deadline, Victoria Mahoney has been roped in to helm the direction. Mahoney has been involved in the direction team for several well-known projects, like the Star Wars franchise, Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Netflix’s You, Seven Seconds and The Old Guard 2.

Aaron Korsh, the creator of the original, is going to be part of the show. The co-executive producer will be Aaron Korsh, along with Gene Klein, Doug Liman and David Bartis, who were also executive producers for the original show.

There's no confirmation about the cast. As Korsh has cleared, the Suits spin-off is not a reboot. As such, none of the original cast is expected to be in the show.

There will likely be new actors playing new characters in a new setting, but guest appearances cannot be ruled out, as many of the actors from the original show have expressed a desire to be part of the show.

NBC revealed the plot in a synopsis that reads:

“Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.”

Besides the lead character and the setting, the synopsis also hints at new characters in the Suits spin-off:

“Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.

"All of this is going on while events of years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

Summing up about Suits: L.A.

The announced Suits spin-off is working on its pilot with filming, scheduled to start in March 2024 in Vancouver, Canada. While the cast for the upcoming project is not announced, Victoria Mahoney is set to helm the project, with Aaron Korsh set to be the executive producer along with EPs from the original show.

The plot synopsis has been released and points to new characters and new actors. However, there' sa possibility of an appearance of some of the actors from the original show on the Suits spin-off, as the protagonist has a New York City backstory.

More news from NBC about the show is awaited. Meanwhile, watch the previous seasons on Netflix and Peacock.