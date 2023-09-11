The Old Guard 2: Tentative release date, what to expect, cast, plot, and more

The Old Guard 2 movie is all set to be released on Netflix in 2024. Directed by Victoria Mahoney, this American superhero movie is based on a graphic novel of the same name written by Greg Rucka, who is also the scriptwriter for the film. The primary cast includes Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Matthias Schoenaerts, Vân Veronica Ngô, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Uma Thurman, and Henry Golding.

The Old Guard 2 is produced by Skydance, Denver Delilah Productions, and Marc Evans Production companies and will be distributed by Netflix globally. Principal photography began in June 2022 at the Italian Cinecittà Studios and wrapped up in September 2022. Max Aruj and Ruth Barrett are the music composers for this installment of The Old Guard.

What can we expect from The Old Guard 2 on Netflix in terms of the plot?

According to the official synopsis provided by IMDb:

"Andy and her team of immortal warriors continue their mission to protect humanity. This time, they have to face off against a formidable new foe who threatens the very fabric of the Old Guard, while also dealing with the return of an immortal who was thought to be long lost."

In the first part, Andy, Booker, Joe, Marine, and Nicky are a team of immortals who receive a task from former CIA agent James Copley to rescue girls from South Sudan, breaking their rule of never working for the same person twice. Eventually, they discover that the mission was a setup to reveal their immortality.

Booker initially betrays the group but later realizes his mistake and helps them defeat their adversaries. The first part ends with the team committing to fighting for positive causes, setting the stage for an exciting sequel with more formidable enemies for Andy's group. The synopsis also hints at the appearance of a new, powerful adversary in the second part, posing a significant threat to the existence of immortals.

The Stellar Cast of The Old Guard 2

As for the cast and crew of The Old Guard 2, we can expect the main cast of The Old Guard 1 to return, including:

Charlize Theron as Andy

Kiki Layne as Nile

Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker

Luca Marinelli as Nicky

Marwan Kenzari as Yusuf Alkaysani (Joe)

Veronica Ngo as Quynh

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Copley

Charlize Theron shared a glimpse of her character's look change for the sequel in an interview with THR, stating:

"We needed something that felt like time had passed, so for that, you go with the ol' mullet."

In another interview with W Magazine, she provided more insights into the sequel, saying:

"We had always set out to make a sequel, and our creative development around it was always to set it up in a way where we could do it. If it was a huge failure, I’m sure Netflix would’ve been like, 'Ah, not doing that.' So it was really lovely that our fan base embraced it and loved it. Now, the pressure is on. We want to do something that can be standalone, respect the history of it, but dare to be bold."

According to the book, The Old Guard 2 is titled "Power Multiplied," and the synopsis indicates:

"Andromache of Scythia and her band of soldiers are back in this second story chronicling the battles and burdens of their dubious immortality. Nile’s addition to the team has given them new purpose and new direction, but when you’ve got 6,000 years of history at your back, the past is always ready to return—with a vengeance."

Fans will have to wait until 2024 for the release of this exciting sequel on Netflix.