What did Adjoa Andoh say about the Royal family? Ethnicity explored as Bridgerton star's comments spark backlash

British actress Adjoa Andoh was slammed online after she stated that the Buckingham Palace balcony was "terribly white" during King Charles III's coronation ceremony.

During the live ITV coverage of the new King's coronation, the 60-year-old personality appeared alongside Julie Etchingham and Tom Bradby. She shook the fans by pointing out the diverse demographic present in the audience versus the Buckingham Palace balcony.

End Wokeness @EndWokeness Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh calls the British royal family 'terribly white'



Imagine someone talking like this on live TV about any other race Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh calls the British royal family 'terribly white' Imagine someone talking like this on live TV about any other race https://t.co/oX8V8rwiM0

"We have gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to a terribly white balcony. I am very struck by that."

She went on to add how this lack of diversity on the balcony might impact future generations.

"I am also looking at those younger generations and thinking: 'What are the nuances that they will inhabit when they grow?'"

However, Adjoa Andoh's comments were not taken in good taste and netizens slammed her for being racist. Users also pointed out that her mother was white.

Adjoa Andoh is of Ghanaian ethnicity

Born on January 14, 1963, Adjoa Andoh is a native of Clifton, Bristol, United Kingdom. As per the news website Genius Celebs, the actress is of Ghanaian ethnicity. Her father was a musician and journalist from Ghana who worked for British Aerospace, while her mother was a teacher of English descent.

Andoh's family relocated to Wickwar, Gloucestershire after her father accepted a job with British Aerospace, and she grew up there.

Adjoa went to Katharine Lady Berkeley's School before going to Bristol Polytechnic to study law. After two years, she left to try to make a living as an actress.

While speaking to The Mirror in March 2022, Andoh said she was brought up on a Midlands farm, and she felt ostracized being the "only black girl for miles around."

“I sometimes felt as though I wasn’t seen for myself, although that also meant I was more resilient. To be mixed race with a strong Leeds accent meant I was already a different order of gravy."

She added:

“There were levels of familiarity, and people getting to know us. Having a strong Yorkshire accent was as much a part of that as my race. Some people were like, ‘We can’t have that coloured girl in here – what would the neighbours think!"

In 2001, she tied the knot to lecturer Howard Cunnell. As per news website GH Gossip, in 1994, Adjoa Andoh met Howard Cunnell, who was working as the store manager at the Battersea Arts Centre, where her theater group, Wild Iris, had an office. Their relationship grew stronger, and they have been together since the end of 1995.

Together, they welcomed three children - two girls, and one boy.

Twitter reactions to Adjoa Andoh's comments

After Adjoa Andoh's comments on the Buckingham Palace balcony being "terribly white" went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed the actress' ideology of having an all-white family and pointed out that the King of Ghana, from where her father belongs, also has an all-black family but they don't get criticized for it.

Others called her a "racist," and criticized her for propagating racism, with one of them even pointing out that she is married to a white man.

Enlighten 🇬🇧🇺🇲🇮🇱🇭🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @ocean_ascend



Have we ever criticised that they are 'terribly black' like how



@KensingtonRoyal



#StopTheBlackManic #RespectEngland

#Authenticity This is the king of Ghana, our complainer Adjoa Andoh's father's country land.Have we ever criticised that they are 'terribly black' like how @andoh_adjoa slammed about our royal family being terribly white? This is the king of Ghana, our complainer Adjoa Andoh's father's country land.Have we ever criticised that they are 'terribly black' like how @andoh_adjoa slammed about our royal family being terribly white?@KensingtonRoyal#StopTheBlackManic #RespectEngland#Authenticity https://t.co/86PIE4AJG0

David Black @DavidWentNomad



No one said it was "terribly asian". @EndWokeness I remember the Thai coronation a few years ago.No one said it was "terribly asian". @EndWokeness I remember the Thai coronation a few years ago. No one said it was "terribly asian".

David Poulden Esq®️ @DavidPoulden retweet & follow me if you think Adjoa Andoh is a RACIST! Drop aretweet & follow me if you think Adjoa Andoh is a RACIST! Drop a ❤️ retweet & follow me if you think Adjoa Andoh is a RACIST! https://t.co/8NtBGCtG9E

Frank @Frankmeister__ @EndWokeness How dare a white family have white members, marry white people, have white children and their women all wear white on the balcony! @EndWokeness How dare a white family have white members, marry white people, have white children and their women all wear white on the balcony!

Paul Embery @PaulEmbery Actress Adjoa Andoh speaks of the “terribly white balcony” at the palace. They are a white family, for goodness sake! Does she think individual families should be subject to diversity quotas? This race-baiting is hugely divisive. Stop it. Actress Adjoa Andoh speaks of the “terribly white balcony” at the palace. They are a white family, for goodness sake! Does she think individual families should be subject to diversity quotas? This race-baiting is hugely divisive. Stop it. https://t.co/dGPnQuROMQ

Darren Grimes @darrengrimes_ Actress Adjoa Andoh was given a BBC platform to speak of a "terribly white balcony".

Can you imagine them giving someone a platform to speak of a "terribly black" family or a "terribly black" TV show?

Why is it ok to dismiss a white family for being white? Actress Adjoa Andoh was given a BBC platform to speak of a "terribly white balcony".Can you imagine them giving someone a platform to speak of a "terribly black" family or a "terribly black" TV show?Why is it ok to dismiss a white family for being white?https://t.co/OnjZ0thh6j

MancLass @manc_lass3

Howard Cunnell Husband of Adjoa Andoh! (Ton actress) who yesterday stated that The Coronation Balcony at BP was too white ? *Rubbing my eyes* do you see what I see! You couldn't make it upHoward Cunnell Husband of Adjoa Andoh! (Ton actress) who yesterday stated that The Coronation Balcony at BP was too white ? *Rubbing my eyes* do you see what I see! You couldn't make it upHoward Cunnell Husband of Adjoa Andoh! (Ton actress) who yesterday stated that The Coronation Balcony at BP was too white ? *Rubbing my eyes* do you see what I see! 😂 https://t.co/B84SN8W2zi

Paul Compton @oggycompton #AdjoaAndoh what a horrible racist you are. If I turned those words around about let’s say Ghana where your heritage is from I’d probably be killed. The irony is if you include the adverts that’s probably the first white family that’s been on ITV in years! Cancel this woman #AdjoaAndoh what a horrible racist you are. If I turned those words around about let’s say Ghana where your heritage is from I’d probably be killed. The irony is if you include the adverts that’s probably the first white family that’s been on ITV in years! Cancel this woman https://t.co/uPSr2S5nvB

Retrospect_Apparel @Retrospect1966 @LozzaFox This photo of the Mandela family seems ‘terribly black’ where is the diversity? Racists like Adjoa Andoh should be banned from racist baiting whenever she wants to. The Windsors are white, the Mandelas are black - there is absolutely nothing racist about that #racistbaiter @LozzaFox This photo of the Mandela family seems ‘terribly black’ where is the diversity? Racists like Adjoa Andoh should be banned from racist baiting whenever she wants to. The Windsors are white, the Mandelas are black - there is absolutely nothing racist about that #racistbaiter https://t.co/4tVGXm88tj

Kristie @ThePastIsTense @Canellelabelle



On that basis, would she attack the Nigerian royal family, for being too black because there isn’t a white family member



Picture of Nigerian royal family….no disrespect intended. #AdjoaAndoh is an out and out racist…..On that basis, would she attack the Nigerian royal family, for being too black because there isn’t a white family member @Canellelabelle Picture of Nigerian royal family….no disrespect intended. @Canellelabelle #AdjoaAndoh is an out and out racist…..On that basis, would she attack the Nigerian royal family, for being too black because there isn’t a white family member @Canellelabelle Picture of Nigerian royal family….no disrespect intended. https://t.co/csx2uFJREK

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Andoh's comments.

Mark Higgie @MarkHiggie1 Actress Adjoa Andoh moans about the ‘terribly white balcony’ at the palace after the coronation. Clearly all British families must now be subject to racial diversity quotas. Actress Adjoa Andoh moans about the ‘terribly white balcony’ at the palace after the coronation. Clearly all British families must now be subject to racial diversity quotas. https://t.co/NsCJ6Lpgli

Adjoa Andoh issued an apology for her comments

On May 7, The Bridgerton actress appeared on BBC Radio 4 and clarified that her comments "upset quite a few people" but she had no intention of doing so.

"I was talking about the day and how marvellous it was, and then looking at the balcony at the end and suddenly going: ‘Oh, it’s so white!’ because the day had been so mixed, and I didn’t mean to upset anybody.”

The actress last appeared as Lady Agatha Danbury in Netflix's mini-series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Poll : 0 votes