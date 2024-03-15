What is the Advil Pain Equity Project? Details explored as 2023 advertisement resurfaces online 

Pain relief medicine Advil has been trending online after their Pain Equity Project became the subject of discussion on X. This comes after the company announced the proposal last year. The organization continues to promote the same on their official social media accounts.

Popular X page End Wokeness was one of the many who tweeted that “Advil just launched a campaign to achieve pain equity and end system pain racism.” They also attached an image of the tablets being stocked in a store. Alongside, a 15-second-long video was shared as well, where numerous Black people said:

“Believe it when I say it, I’m in pain… my pain is real.”

A text note in the video also read, “In an Advil study, 74% of Black people said there is bias in how pain is diagnosed and treated.”

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing this article, the tweet that was shared today had amassed over a million views. As per research done on Google Trends, thousands of people expressed interest in the initiative as well.

Everything to know about Advil’s Pain Equity Project

According to MMM, the popular pain relief brand launched the Pain Equity Project last year to address racial bias in healthcare. Their project unveiled the Believe My Pain campaign, which focused on the stories of Mark, Inaayah and Etisyai who have experienced pain equity, among many others, in the past.

The company created the project after conducting a survey of 2,000 Americans alongside the Morehouse School of Medicine. They found that 93% of Black individuals shared that pain has impacted their day-to-day life.

It was also discovered that 83% of them have had negative experiences when seeking help in managing the same.

The pain relief brand has set into motion the aforementioned project to dismantle prejudice in health care. Speaking about the same, Stacey Harris, the vice president of marketing at Advil, said:

“As one of the world’s most recognizable over-the-counter pain relief brands, we believe that everyone deserves relief from pain. To create real systematic change that gives patients true pain equity, we need to tackle this challenge at the source, which means changing how the broader medical community treats Black patients’ pain.”

By collaborating with the Morehouse School of Medicine and BLKHLTH, a nonprofit organization focused on health equity, the pain relief brand has developed digital tools and resources to improve the experiences of Black people seeking helpful pain care.

To advertise the same, the brand continues to share promotional content on their Instagram page. On March 12, Black influencer and entrepreneur Sherita Janielle said in a post:

"Myself, family members and friends, we all have had instances where we felt as though our pain was not heard or treated by doctors as it should have been—whether it was dismissed or the incorrect meds or dosage were prescribed, it is a problem. And I know we’re not the only ones."

To avail the resources and learn more about the Pain Equity Project, one can visit the believemypain.com website, as the initiative continues to trend online.