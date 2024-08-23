What did Amber Rose say about Kamala Harris’ DNC speech? Ebro Darden critiques the model’s remarks

Veteran radio personality Ebro Darden criticized Amber Rose's remarks on Vice President Kamala Harris' Democratic National Convention (DNC) speech. Rose took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, August 21, to mock the DNC and sarcastically announce a new slogan for the DNC. She said:

"It should be, let’s manipulate Americans into thinking that everything is all good and everything is just funny and laughs and jokes and like, just cool a*s music."

Amber Rose also insinuated that American war veterans were broke, homelessness was on the rise, groceries and rent rates were on the rise, and illegal migrants were taking over hotels, schools, and food stamps.

In response to Rose, Darden took to X on the same day and claimed that the "most positive and uplifting moments" for people at the bottom in the last 24 years have come under the Democrats. He wrote:

"Did Amber just move to America?"

Expand Tweet

"Illegal migrants are getting so much money in food stamps, taking over our hotels and schools": Amber Rose

After night two of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, August 20, Amber Rose, who went viral recently for a speech at the Republican National Convention, had a lot to say about the event. She took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday and initially complimented the DNC for being "so f**king lit".

Amber Rose said that the event was "super popping". She even shouted out a few of the performers at the event, including DJ Cassidy and Lil Jon.

However, as mentioned earlier she proceeded to sarcastically talk about how Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris should have a new campaign slogan.

According to Amber, the slogan should be about manipulating Americans into thinking that everything is fine. She continued:

"While war veterans are broke and there’s so many homeless people in America, people can’t afford groceries or rent or to even go out with their friends anymore and have a good time,"

Amber Rose added:

"Illegal migrants are getting so much money in food stamps, taking over our hotels and schools, people are dying in war, you know, that should be her new slogan."

Veteran radio personality, broadcaster, and co-host of Hot 97's morning show Ebro in the Morning, Ibrahim Jamil "Ebro" Darden immediately clapped back at the model and television personality's remarks by taking to X and asking her if she just moved to the country. Darden wrote alongside a repost of Amber Rose's story:

"Since 2000 a GOP President has been in office 12yrs, And a Dem President has been in office 12yrs, When has any of this been solved? Of the last 24yrs the most positive and uplifting moments for people on the bottom have been under DEMS,"

Darden also followed up his initial tweet with an elaboration. He wrote:

"Bush Jr - 8yrs *9-11. Iraq. Economic crash. A mess. Barry O - 8yrs *Fix econ. Healthcare for most. Good. Trump - 4yr *Mass death. Global pandemic. S**t show. Fail. Biden - 4yrs *Recover from mass death. Get back to work. Good."

Meanwhile, on Friday, August 16, while speaking at a rally in North Carolina, Vice President Kamala Harris announced a set of economic proposals aimed at cutting taxes and lowering the costs of essentials like groceries and housing.

During the speech, Harris declared that the "defining goal of my presidency" was going to be building up the middle class.

Expand Tweet

Kamala Harris proposed a plan for a federal price gouging ban, $25,000 down payment assistance for specific first-time homeowners, and starter home builder tax incentives.

She also proposed family and middle- and lower-income tax breaks, lower health insurance premiums, and a child tax credit expansion of up to $3,600 and $6,000 for kids in the first years of their lives, among other incentives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback