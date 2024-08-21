"Y'all this better than the BET Awards"— Internet reacts as iconic rapper Lil Jon delivers memorable performance at DNC'24

On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Democratic delegates appeared at the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) to share their support for Vice President Kamala Harris. In the ceremonial roll call this year, DJ Cassidy and Lil Jon left the stage ablaze with their performance for each state. The latter especially left the internet in a frenzy after performing for Georgia’s delegates.

At the DNC this year, a musician introduced each state before delegates were asked to cast their vote. When Georgia was called out by the announcer, asking, “Georgia, how do you cast your votes?” Jermaine Dupri’s Welcome to Atlanta hit track played in the background. This was followed by DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s 2013 cult-favorite song Turn Down for What. Before rapping, Lil Jon said at the DNC:

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are here tonight to officially nominate Kamala Harris for president. Fire up that loud, another round of shots/ DNC, turn down for what?”

Lil Jon, whose real name is Jonathan Smith, then made his way towards the crowd and started chanting, “We’re not going back!” and “VP Harris!”

Several netizens were impressed with the performance. One netizen commented under @theshaderoom's Instagram post of the event and said:

Netizen reacts to Lil Jon’s DNC appearance (Image via Instagram)

Videos of Lil Jon’s performance amassed millions of views online, with many expressing their shock. Some reactions read:

“That as EPIC! We can’t lose Georgia because Georgia has too much soul,” a netizen said.

“Lil Jon be getting the crowd hype wherever he’s at,” another X user said.

“Lil John is the only hypeman that legit hit everywhere,” a platform user commented.

The singer also gave a surprise performance by singing the chorus of his Get Low song while changing the lyrics to “VP Harris to the Walz!” Some other reactions read:

“They is turnt,” another internet user said.

“Ooo This is epic,” a netizen said.

“2024. The year politics officially became professional wrestling," a platform user said.

“Ok Georgia I need y’all to have that same energy going to the polls,” a platform user said.

Lil Jon was accompanied by DJ Cassidy, Common, and Patti LaBelle, among others, on the DNC stage

Music producer DJ Cassidy also took the stage and gave several performances, including his rendition of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Sweet Home Alabama, Portugal The Man’s Feel It Still, and Tom Petty’s I Won’t Back Down, among others.

Patti LaBelle and Common performed You Are My Friend and Fortunate, respectively.

A few other songs that were played for different states included Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off for Rhode Island, Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the USA for New Jersey, Katy Perry’s Fireworks for Nebraska, Demi Lovato’s Confident for New Mexico, and Alicia Keys and Jay-Z’s Empire State of Mind for New York.

The DNC began on Monday and is expected to continue until Thursday, August 22. President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez gave speeches on the event's first night.

