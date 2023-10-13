What did Ana Navarro say about Jada Pinkett Smith? The View host slams Will Smith’s wife over separation reveal 

Ana Navarro, the political strategist and commentator, recently spoke about Jada Pinkett Smith's revelation that she has secretly been separated from Will Smith for seven years. On Wednesday, October 11, 2023, the 51-year-old co-host of The View said on the show that she believed that Jada's relationship revelations were motivated by financial gains, saying,

"“I think she’s having a relationship with her bank account. Every time she needs to increase the ratings of ‘Red Table Talk,’ every time she needs to sell books, she drops these bombshells. I find it unseemly.”

Jada Pinkett Smith's upcoming memoir, Worthy, is slated for release on October 17, 2023. Recently, an exclusive clip of the American actress's interview with Today's Hoda Kotb was released, along with her exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine. In both, the Matrix actress shares personal details of her marriage and mental health.

Navarro's remarks followed the actress's recent revelations. She added,

“I will tell you this: be careful of anybody who pretends to have a perfect marriage.”

Ana Navarro slams Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage revelations

Expand Tweet

Ana Violeta Navarro-Cárdenas, professionally known as Ana Navarro, went on The View on Wednesday to talk about Jada Pinkett Smith. In NBC previews shown on the same day, Jada explained to the host, Hoda Kotb, that Will Smith and she have been separated since 2016.

Jada Pinkett Smith has an upcoming book release on October 17, 2023. Her struggles, her transition from Baltimore to Hollywood, and her life experiences with the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor are all detailed in the book.

Expand Tweet

Ana Navarro gave her two cents on the subject, believing Jada's sudden talk about a revelation was for strictly business purposes. She accused the actress of dropping "bombshells" like these every time Jada has to sell books.

Navarro further said that the co-host of the Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk wanted to raise the ratings of the talk.

"Why do I know so much about these people's marriage? Like, literally—I kind of feel like I know more about their marriage than I know about my own damn marriage," Ana Navarro stated.

Expand Tweet

The View co-host also noted that she would rather watch reruns of Will Smith's shows like the 90's sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and the movie series about cops called Bad Boys, as per E! News. Ana Navarro concluded her thoughts on the news about Jada's confession by saying,

"Just leave this out of my head. I don't need to know all of this."

Ana Navarro's co-hosts also offered their opinions about the Jada and Will controversy. They did not, however, share the 51-year-old's sentiments. Joy Behar called the move to get people talking "smart," and Sunny Hostin said that Jada was "brave" for sharing her story in her memoir.

Jada talks about separation with Will Smith

Expand Tweet

Jada talked about her and Will Smith living separate lives since 2016 in an interview on NBC's Today. She opened up about the reason for their split, saying,

"Why it fractured — that’s a lot of things. I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted from trying. We were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

When asked about the possibility of a divorce, the actress said she did consider it but, in the end, decided against it because she "made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce." Jada believes they "will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise."

According to People's exclusive with Jada, the couple is "still figuring out” their marriage, and they have been doing "some really heavy-duty work together."

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith tied the knot on December 31, 1997, and they have two children together, a son, Jaden, and a daughter, Willow.