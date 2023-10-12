"Only person that makes Blueface and Chrisean look normal": Jada Pinkett Smith reveals Chris Rock once asked her out on a date, sparks disbelief 

Jada Pinkett Smith, the American actress and talk show host had an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, which came out on October 11, 2023. In the interview, she revealed that Chris Rock had asked her out in the past. She mentioned the incident in her book Worthy, which is supposed to arrive on October 17, 2023.

While recalling Chris' words, Jada told PEOPLE that it was around the time when divorce rumors about her and her husband, Will Smith, were making headlines. The actress added:

"So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out.’"

Netizens had a lot to say regarding Jada's comments about her past.

Some compared the Smiths and their marriage to that of Blueface and Chrisean Rock. They have a child together named Chrisean Malone Jr. and the pair have made many controversial statements about their private life online which have all gone viral.

What else did Jada Pinkett Smith say in the interview?

Jada Pinkett Smith shared the details about her relationship with her husband Will Smith in her interview with People. In it, she also described the night of the 2022 Oscars and the infamous slap, from her point of view.

For the uninitiated, on March 27, last year, Will Smith went on stage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Jada's hair.

Jada Pinkett Smith has an autoimmune condition called alopecia areata that makes the immune system attack hair follicles, resulting in hair loss, as per CNN.

In the interview, Jada said that she thought Chris Rock's joke about it was part of a skit, just like everyone in the audience did at the start. She said that she hasn't spoken to comedian Chris Rock since then.

Jada Pinkett Smith also revealed that Rock had asked her out a few years prior, in the midst of divorce rumors about her and Will Smith:

"I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce."

She continued to describe how the comedian asked her out on a phone call but apologized after learning the truth.

"So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I'd love to take you out.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren't you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumors.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that,” she said.

Needless to say, this revelation garnered a lot of attention online. Many compared the incident to the controversial couple Chrisean Rock and Blueface, while some speculated that the reason for the slap was because Chris had asked out Jada in the past. Many also felt that Jada was the one at fault in the entire situation.

Following the slap at the Oscars 2022, the Academy banned Will Smith from attending its events for 10 years, as per The Independent.

Jada Pinkett Smith talked about her marriage

While talking about the slap, The Girls Trip actress said she hoped everyone involved would reconcile, adding:

"[Do I have] any desire to talk to Chris? Here's my desire: I just hope that all the misunderstanding around this can be cleared up and that there can be peace."

Smith also added that at the time of the slap, she and Will had been separated for six years.

Jada explained that the reason she did not get a divorce was because she had "made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce," explaining, "We will work through ... whatever."

Chris Rock and Will Smith have not given a statement regarding Jada Pinkett Smith's latest claims yet.