What did Andrew Yang say about Joe Rogan? Former Democratic presidential candidate's deleted tweet sparks furor online

On February 6, businessman and former 2020 democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang found himself in hot water after he defended Joe Rogan amidst racist allegations against the latter. In the tweet, which has since been deleted, Yang disclosed that he does not believe the podcaster was racist.

Since then, the New York native has deleted the tweet and tweeted multiple times to apologize for not acknowledging Rogan’s alleged racist tendencies over the use of racial slurs.

Andrew Yang’s comments on Joe Rogan’s controversial usage the ‘N-word’

The 47-year-old political candidate’s statement came after Rogan was heavily criticized for his usage of the ‘n-word’ in his podcasts. Yang’s deleted tweet was captured in Britni Danielle's tweet below

Britni Danielle @BritniDWrites Andrew Yang deleted that tweet, but we already saw it Andrew Yang deleted that tweet, but we already saw it https://t.co/4VMQNo39VH

Following his tweet on Rogan, the former presidential candidate received much flak over his opinion. Later, Yang tweeted out an apology with a lengthy explanation.

Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 @AndrewYang Racism is real, deep, corrosive and even lethal. I know that. I made a mistake in an earlier tweet tonight that downplayed these realities. Racism is real, deep, corrosive and even lethal. I know that. I made a mistake in an earlier tweet tonight that downplayed these realities.

He talked about how the tweet had been a mistake, and apologized to everyone for hurting their sentiments.

Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 @AndrewYang I deleted the tweet because it was wrong-headed. It also hurt people, which is never my intent. I’m sorry. I’m learning and appreciate those who reached out to express their feelings. I deleted the tweet because it was wrong-headed. It also hurt people, which is never my intent. I’m sorry. I’m learning and appreciate those who reached out to express their feelings.

Yang further admitted that he had downplayed the “realities” of racism. The Brown University alum also talked the capacity to forgive.

Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 @AndrewYang I like to believe the best of people - especially if I’ve met and spent time with that person. Sometimes it makes me miss something. I think we should have the capacity to forgive people - whether a podcaster or a mayor - if they mess up. Maybe it’s because I mess up too. I like to believe the best of people - especially if I’ve met and spent time with that person. Sometimes it makes me miss something. I think we should have the capacity to forgive people - whether a podcaster or a mayor - if they mess up. Maybe it’s because I mess up too.

Twitter users left baffled by Andrew Yang’s defence for Joe Rogan’s alleged racist slur

A plethora of netizens were offended by Yang’s comment about Rogan. Many claimed that the 47-year-old trivialized Rogan’s usage of the ‘N-word’ in his JRE podcast.

On the other hand, numerous people pointed out that Joe Rogan’s interaction and work with members of the African-American community was proof enough for him not being a racist.

T$E CHUN @thetzechun Andrew Yang is just so embarrassing Andrew Yang is just so embarrassing https://t.co/LY9eZjTEqt

lauren @laurenhtexas me knowing I never supported or bought into any of Andrew Yang’s nonsense me knowing I never supported or bought into any of Andrew Yang’s nonsense https://t.co/MP0fIpQ4ps

Victor Moalusi @MoalusiVictor I will never forget the time Andrew Yang said if Asians Americans don't want to be attacked by white supremacists for being Asian that they need to be more American I will never forget the time Andrew Yang said if Asians Americans don't want to be attacked by white supremacists for being Asian that they need to be more American

𝐒𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐚🔪 @tinywienerbabe andrew yang is a once in a generation brain andrew yang is a once in a generation brain https://t.co/JjxfmxbXXC

Liam Nissan™ @theliamnissan "Joe Rogan is definitely not a racist, and I know this because his favorite movie is Planet of the Apes" - Andrew Yang "Joe Rogan is definitely not a racist, and I know this because his favorite movie is Planet of the Apes" - Andrew Yang

Minh Ngo @minhtngo If I never hear from Andrew Yang again, it will be too soon. If I never hear from Andrew Yang again, it will be too soon.

This ultimately led to a severe backlash. However, as usual, Yang’s opinion in the deleted post spawned several memes and comparisons to slave ownership by “white” Americans. Many renowned personalities also took to Twitter to criticize Yang. DNC-chair Jaime Harrison said:

“Dude… seriously?! You joking right Andrew?...”

Meanwhile, actor George Takei enquired whether Andrew Yang was being sarcastic with his comment. Podcast host Rogan has already apologized for his usage of the racial slur amidst the controversy and claimed that he did not use the slur in a racist context.

