What did Bassnectar do? Allegations and evidence explored as DJ's Asheville concert gets canceled amid backlash 

It seems like Bassnectar’s comeback plans have been dented. The controversial musician was to perform at Asheville’s Harrah’s Cheokee Center on the 27th and 28th of October. However, his concerts were immediately canceled after receiving intense online backlash. This comes amidst the performer’s civil litigation which came into being after he was accused of s*xually abusing minors.

Bassnectar, whose real name is Lorin Ashton recently released The Golden Rule. This comes after his lengthy three-year long hiatus. In light of the same, he was scheduled to perform in North Carolina. However, the Asheville venue released a statement announcing that the his performance was canceled. They said:

“The Bassnectar: FreakStyle event scheduled for October 28-28, 2023, has been canceled. As a publicly-owned entertainment venue, we cannot deny access to the venue’s rental spaces to event performers, groups, or conventions based solely on the content of the event and/ or performer. We value all the support of our community members and fans, and we will work diligently with our publicly-appointed venue commission to review our booking policies and procedures.”

In response to the same, Bassnectar took to his official Instagram account and shared an image which read-“We don’t cancel culture we create it.” He wrote in his caption which was titled- “Truth, Lies & Cancel Culture”:

“our FREAKSTYLE event in Asheville has been postponed. The city of Asheville was targeted by a campaign of hostility, intimidation, and preposterous lies - in an effort to bring chaos and destruction to our event. We were welcomed by Asheville and promised a safe place for 6,000 bass heads to gather and thrive.”

Allegations against Bassnectar explored

In 2020, Bassnectar was forced to step away from the public eye after facing s*x trafficking, child p*rnography and s*xual abuse of minors allegations.

Instagram account @evidenceagainstbassnectar shared its first post on Sunday, 28 June, 2020. They alleged that the single was s*xually abusive towards young female fans.

Reddit user u/systemstheorist revealed on the r/aves forum that the DJ admitted to spending time with 17-year-old however, denied having any s*xual relations with them. He also reportedly confirmed that he was in possession of three inappropriate pictures of minor girls however, he “destroyed them in good faith.”

After the allegations surfaced online, Ashton released a statement announcing that he was going on a hiatus. Despite stating that he wanted to take accountability for his actions, he claimed that the accusations were “untrue.” He said:

“I feel intense compassion for anyone I may have hurt. I truly hope you allow me a chance to work together toward healing. The rumors you are hearing are untrue, but I realize some of my past actions have caused pain, and I am deeply sorry.”

In light of the recent event cancelation, the musician’s attorney Stacey Ashby released a statement announced:

“Our client is under no obligation to put his life and career on hold because of false allegations. This civil litigation has already been going on for two years and could continue well into 2024. It was filed by three disgruntled former romantic partners of Bassnectar and is meritless.”

The lawyer also claimed that they would be taking action against anyone who slander’s the musician’s reputation or “interferes with the Bassnectar community’s right to thrive.”

A trial date for the DJ’s case had not been announced at the time of writing this article. Neither have any criminal charges been filed against him.

In response to the Asheville concert cancelation, the DJ claimed that the event was “postponed” but his Wildstyle Daylight Beach Club October 6th and 7th event will continue as planned.

It seems like the artist continues to face the internet’s wrath despite attempting to re-enter the music industry.