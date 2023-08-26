What is Beyond the Grave all about? Details explored ahead of premiere

Beyond the Grave is a brand new documentary movie that is all set to be digitally released on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Serena De Comarmond has served as the director of the upcoming documentary. She has also acted as the writer of the movie, along with Victoria Licon. Gabriela Ono and Evan Jenkins are the producers of the film.

Beyond the Grave will explore and depict various intriguing aspects of the concept of the afterlife. The film will also examine several real-life near-death experiences, among other living experiences. The audience has been curious to see what the documentary will bring to the table ever since the official trailer for the film was dropped.

So, without further delay, let's jump right in to find out all about Beyond the Grave, ahead of its digital release.

Serena De Comarmond plays the role of the host in the upcoming documentary film Beyond the Grave

What to expect from the brand new documentary based on the idea of the afterlife?

A still from Beyond the Grave (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes)

Scheduled to be digitally released on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, Beyond the Grave has been produced by Elysium Media. The movie will be distributed digitally by Uncork'd Entertainment. The upcoming film will be a total of 1 hour and 30 minutes long.

The official brief synopsis for the 90-minute documentary film, given by Elysium Media, reads as follows:

"After living through a global pandemic, in 2022 death has been placed at the forefront of our lives however what actually happens to us when we die is still shrouded in mystery....Death is the only certainty we have in life, and yet we know so little about it. Join us as we explore the different aspects of the afterlife including near death experiences, mediums & channeling the dead and how people are trying to extend their lives thru cryonics."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the movie below:

The official synopsis and trailer provide viewers with interesting clues and glimpses of what is about to come their way in the documentary film, and by the looks of it, it is quite understandable that the movie will shed light on the unknown truths of the concept of life beyond death.

Human life is full of uncertainty, and death is inevitable for any human being on this planet. The documentary will focus on what happens after a person dies through several interviews with people who have gone through near-death experiences. The movie will also display why these people strongly believe in the idea of the afterlife.

They will be seen claiming that they have traveled beyond their graves and believe that the spirit or consciousness of a person stays alive even after the body faces its intimate demise. Thus, without a shred of doubt, the audience is in for a gripping journey into the world of the afterlife.

Who will be featured in the upcoming documentary film?

Viewers will see Serena De Comarmond, also known as Serena DC, as the host of the documentary. Apart from her, the movie will also feature several experts on the concept of the afterlife, including:

Dr. Eben Alexander

Adam Curry

Susan Grau

Andrea Perron

Ellen Whealton

Max More

Mary Telliano

Peter Anthony and several others

Don't forget to catch Beyond the Grave, which will arrive digitally on September 5, 2023.