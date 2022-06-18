What does BMS mean on TikTok? Netizens discover new ways of complementing

TikTokers have found yet another heart-warming way to show their appreciation for fellow users.

The latest acronym to make rounds on the internet, BMS simply stands for 'broke my scale,' and while it may bring to mind a measuring instrument, it has absolutely nothing to do with weight.

Creating content on TikTok is not limited to dance clips, transition videos, or sound bites. Sometimes, it also includes coining new acronyms to spice up conversations, comment sections, and slang vocabulary.

These acronyms often extend to other social media platforms over time and of late, BMS has been creating quite the buzz.

When should you use BMS on TikTok?

BMS is usually taken to mean that a user has not only topped the scale of attraction, but actually, 'broken' it.

In other words, it means telling someone that they are an 11 out of 10. On the video-making app, BMS has replaced adjectives like gorgeous, stunning, breathtaking, and beautiful.

BMS can also be used when you come across a fashionable look or cute pet. You can also prefer to pass on a message of self-love like @gwizzle, who stated in a clip:

"#BMS. It's not working. I'mma just think I'm too pretty."

Also trending on TikTok: What is #Heather?

Another word that grabbed users' attention and went on to become a popular trend in video clips, is #Heather.

The word originated from Conan Gray's 2020 song, titled Heather. He explained that Heather refers to a person you are attracted to, but whose attention belongs elsewhere.

After TikTokers got wind of the deep meaning, it became a trend where many shared their #Heather stories with Gray’s song playing in the background.

Heather might also be taken to mean an attractive and popular person liked by everyone. In line with this interpretation, some content creators shared throwback images of their parents and grandparents, assuming that they would have been Heather, back in the day.

Other popular words from TikTok

Some other words that have trended at one time or other on the video-sharing app include 'ate,' 'bougie,' 'gag,' and 'snatched.'

When the word 'ate' appears in your FYP or comments section, it means that the recipient did exceptionally well, be it in terms of fashion or otherwise.

Being 'bougie' often connotes something expensive or high-end, while 'gag' is taken to mean a positive reaction to something or someone that looks good. When a user is 'snatched,' it means that they leave no stone unturned when it comes to nailing their appearance, and have a top-notch fashion sense.

Another popular phrase that morphed into a video-making trend is 'understand the assignment'. Originating from Tay Money's 2021 hit single, The Assignment, understanding the assignment means perfectly handling the situation or the task at hand.

