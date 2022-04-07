What does ‘DTB' mean on TikTok? Everything to know about the meaning and where the abbreviation came from 

TikTok has been buzzing with another acronym, DTB, that has become a part of its ever-growing unique lingo. But the rapidly increasing list of TikTok origin lingo is hard to keep track of. So as the acronym takes over the popular content app, let’s explore what the abbreviation stands for.

As far as universal emotions and understanding go, heartbreak and betrayal are perhaps the most commonly known and experienced. And unfortunately, the acronym has a lot to do with these emotions. It stands for Don’t Trust Boys and alternatively Don’t Trust B*****s.

Both of these phrases signify people’s mistrust in people, more specifically their partners, and some might even hint at complex relationship situations such as cheating or betrayal. But the phrase has deeper roots than the TikTok hashtags.

What are the origins of DTB?

Per reports from The Sun, the credit for coming up with the acronym goes to the rapper Julius Dubose, also known as, A Boogie Wit A Hoodie. In his 2020 song called “DTB 4 Life,” DuBose raps about his trust issues regarding relationships and even himself.

Naturally, TikTokers have also begun using the acronym with videos that talk about their relationships, painful breakups, or cheating. One user uploaded a video holding the chin of a guy. While viewers assume they will kiss the guy, the TikToker turns around and walks away with a smirk. The caption on their video, “Don’t Trust Boys”, signifies their mistrust of boys.

Another video featured a user lying in bed with another girl while their girlfriend called. The video garnered comments that mentioned the hashtag, which was meant to be a red flag for the video.

With multiple interpretations, the acronym's usage has been gaining a lot of traction on the content app. The DTB hashtag has received 500 million views and the hashtag DTB4L, followed by a heart-breaking emoji, has 23.6 million views.

These hashtags have emerged as a way for people to send a message to focus their time on their own progress and not on romantic relationships.

With millions of TikTokers using these hashtags more than ever before, it has brought out the dark and complicated side of TikTok and Gen Z life. Many language trends that emerge on the app are often quirky or weird, but this, in particular, is more hurtful than others. How far it will go remains to be seen.

