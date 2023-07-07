What is the body reset diet? Jessica Simpson shuts down Ozempic weight loss claims as Bustle cover goes viral

American singer Jessica Simpson rubbished the rumors that she used Ozempic to help her lose weight after the cover picture of her photoshoot with Bustle went viral. In an interview with media outlet Bustle, published on July 5, the 42-year-old star addressed the comments and theories surrounding her weight where people call her "too skinny" and using medication to do so.

She said:

“Oh Lord … it is not [Ozempic]. It’s willpower. Do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it.”

Simpson confessed that she was hurt to hear comments about her weight and would not let the negativity "derail" her.

"No, I’m too old for that. I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn’t mean that it doesn’t hurt. I am fortunate to have been every size. For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products], and for my psyche.”

Jessica Simpson, who has been sober for five years now, posed for Bustle's July cover. In the pictures, the Irresistible singer donned GCDS “half trousers” along with a white ribbed Calle Del Mar bralette and underpants. She also posed in a white latex bra and briefs for the cover shoot and showed off her toned figure.

Jessica Simpson follows body reset diet along with her exercise routine

Jessica Simpson has been consistently working on losing weight ever since her third child, Birdie Mae, was born. In 2019, her trainer Harley Pasternak opened up about her routine and revealed that he kept track of her weight with her healthy habits rather than scales.

He said that he had helped her return to shape after every pregnancy, but the third one was different.

“I’ve kind of helped her come back after each baby, and this is a bit different, in that she said she was tipping the scales at 240 [post-delivery]. This is sort of the aggregate of being pregnant nonstop for a decade, and so we had a little more of a challenge between this and the other ones."

Along with walking 14,000 steps every day, going to the gym, and sleeping seven hours, she followed Pasternek's famed Body Reset Diet, which comprises three meals and two snacks daily.

Every meal has fiber, protein, and fat, and the snacks include a combination of protein and fat or protein and fiber.

Jessica Simpson has always been open about her weight loss journey. While speaking to Us Weekly in April 2022, she revealed that she gained and reduced almost 100 pounds on three separate occasions.

“I was really proud [of myself for my bikini post on Instagram]. So I was like, ‘Here I go, I’m doing it.’ … My babies are worth the weight gain. I’m just the type of person that gains a lot of weight [while] pregnant, but I’ve struggled [with it] my whole life, like, because of what, to me, was perfect or what I didn’t have. I really feel [that once] people started [to] embrace me at a bigger size, it made me very confident. It made me feel like everybody deserves to be praised at every size.”

Jessica Simpson said that her focus was on eating right and working out regularly. The Blond Ambition star shares three kids with her husband Eric Johnson - Maxwell (11), Ace (10), and Birdie (4).

