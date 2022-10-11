What is the 'Bop It Twist It Pull It' TikTok challenge? 90s games' song goes viral among Gen Z audience

TikTok can be a fun app for Gen Z, who love participating in new trends and challenges. Among these new trends, the “Bop It Twist It Pull It” challenge has been a rage for quite some time now.

The challenge is based on a throwback to a '90s game, which involved a hand-held toy called 'Bop It!.' Players were supposed to bop, twist, or pull the toy, as per its commands.

The TikTok challenge involves a set of dance moves and has newer variations of the original commands, with players being asked to hit, turn, spin and even slide as part of the challenge!

How is the Bop It! toy connected to the "Bop It Twist It Pull It" challenge on TikTok? Details explored

The Bop It! Toy was introduced back in 1996, and the original version of it demanded that users follow some instructions that included pressing a few buttons, cranking levers and even pulling handles.

The pace at which the commands were delivered also sped up with each passing round. If the actions were not performed swiftly, the current game would be terminated and the player would have to start all over again.

This game has now undergone a social media makeover, and has been turned into a dance challenge that demands TikTokers to learn steps to a particular routine and then perform as per the instructions in the soundtrack. After the first rotation, the audio also speeds up, just like the Bop It! toy.

While the original soundtrack is sure to leave millenials feeling nostalgic, the new soundtrack does have a few additional lyrics. They are:

“Hit it, turn it, spin it, slide it, now ride it.”

While the dance moves can be a bit challenging, there is no doubt that this TikTok routine can be fun for all, including non-dancers.

Besides shaking a leg to the viral audio, a lot of TikTokers are also indulging in this trend by showing the Bop It! Toy, and also playing the game with their pets.

A TikToker participated in the Bop It Twist It Pull It challenge with her pet (Image via TikTok)

The soundtrack and the "Bop It Twist It Pull It" challenge have been gaining a lot of traction online, as the hashtag is currently trending on TikTok.

With more than 354.3 million views, almost all videos with this soundtrack have been raking in thousands of likes in just a matter of days.

The iconic Bop It! toy by Hasbro, which is the inspiration behind the "Bop It Twist It Pull It" challenge, is now 26 years old. Despite being more than two decades old, it seems that the skill-testing game is still a favorite amongst Millenials and now among Gen Z too.

While the original toy remains a favorite of all, it has seen many reimagined versions with different iterations like Bop It! Extreme, Bop It! Extreme, and Bop It! Blast.

