What is Brennan Elliott's net worth? Rumored fortune explored as actor signs multi-picture deal

Brennan Elliott, a Hallmark veteran, has signed a multi-picture overall deal with Crown Media Family Networks.

Elliott's Crown Media pact comes in the wake of other Hallmark Channel alums - such as Danica McKellar, Jen Lilley, and Trevor Donovan - signing deals with GAC Family, the renamed Great American Country network, led by former CEO Bill Abbott.

Commenting on the deal, Elliott said:

“It’s been a dream to have worked with the wonderfully creative and supportive team at Hallmark over the years. I’m thrilled to continue this relationship that’s meant so much to me and have the opportunity to bring to life new characters and tell stories that will make people smile.”

How much money does Brennan Elliott make?

Brennan Elliott is a 45-year-old Canadian actor and producer, whose net worth is expected to be over $10 million as of early 2022. Most of his earnings are from his successful career as a professional actor in the film industry, where he has been in over 70 TV and film titles since his career began in the mid-1990s.

He and his family live in a lavish home and recently purchased a $2.2 million family-sized home in Studio City's quickly gentrifying foothills.

More about Elliott's deal with Hallmark Channel

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President of Crown Media Family Networks' programming division, expressed her delight at Elliot's multi-picture deal, saying,

“Brennan brings tremendous talent and charisma to every role. He’s a joy to work with and we look forward to collaborating with him on new movies we know our viewers will fall in love with.”

Elliott, who most recently appeared in Hallmark Channel films The Perfect Pairing and Open By Christmas, first worked with the network in 2013 when he was cast as Warren Saget in Debbie Macomber's Cedar Cove, an original series.

Since then, Elliott has appeared in the All of My Heart franchise, as well as in the network's original films such as A Christmas Melody and Love You Like Christmas, opposite Lacey Chabert, who has also recently signed a multi-picture deal with Crown Media.

