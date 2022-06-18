What is Brown Noise on TikTok? Netizens promote sound which helps one relax and focus

People on TikTok are expressing their surprise and contentment about the white noise alternative, brown noise. There is no denying that TikTok is amazing at making sounds, videos, and trends go viral, and this time it is the Brown Noise that has taken the platform by storm.

This sound, according to users on the social media platform, helps them relax. Users with ADHD, in particular, have expressed how beneficial this sound has been to them. Despite not being clinically backed, people believe that this sound helps them gather their thoughts and focus on a task without feeling distracted.

Ari 🌸 @axxpathy Brown noise is about to change my life Brown noise is about to change my life

What is Brown Noise?

The various sounds - brown, white and pink - differ in terms of variation. While some can be low in terms of frequency, others might be in the mid-range and rest in high-range. A good example would be the sound of the wind and the rain; depending on the density and what range of sound it is producing.

However, the main question here is, what is the Brown noise, and why is it generating such a stir on the internet?

In terms of frequency, the brown noise is deep and strong at the lower end. While it is well known that music helps people relax, particularly those with neurodevelopmental disorders such as ADHD, it is yet to be established whether this noise is the ideal one for those with such disabilities.

A good example of brown noise would be a strong waterfall.

A lot of people consider the titular noise to be better than white noise, which is somewhat similar to the former; the only difference being that the former is much deeper, and this is what helps people feel calm and composed.

Brown Noise is becoming increasingly popular on TikTok

Avid and active TikTok users are now comparing the sounds they use and claiming that brown noise is far better in terms of relaxation and calmness.

asu kayang @127gosat my brain without constant brown noise playing in the background my brain without constant brown noise playing in the background https://t.co/nXbXqXhDoM

xi @jxdewinged brown noise helps me sm w focusing tffff brown noise helps me sm w focusing tffff

- sunshine 💛 @QuiteeComplexx My body instantly relaxes when I see those TikTok’s about brown noise My body instantly relaxes when I see those TikTok’s about brown noise

Joe. @hadioreds Me 🤝 falling asleep to brown noise every night. Me 🤝 falling asleep to brown noise every night.

Owen @Owendensaft @cugallach Well guess what baby, brown noise is back because of tiktok claiming it is for people with ADHD! LET THE STREETS RUN BROWN @cugallach Well guess what baby, brown noise is back because of tiktok claiming it is for people with ADHD! LET THE STREETS RUN BROWN

One user even took to TikTok and wrote:

"If you're wondering, brown noise ... cured my ADHD. Why? I don't know. What I do know is that anytime I put it on I'm sucked into a vortex of hyper focus and the world just makes sense. Have I cracked the code? Maybe.”

A user on TikTok claiming how Brown Noise has made a positive impact to his sleeping cycle and much more. (Image via TikTok)

This isn't the first time this noise has gained popularity on the internet. This sound has long been popular among netizens, as seen by the numerous popular YouTube videos with the same name and sound type.

If you’re wondering where the noise got its name, the sound was named after the botanist Robert Brown. Users claim to have used this sound to calm themselves and even make themselves more productive.

While some users enjoy music and others enjoy viral content, some use TikTok to relax and improve their mood, concentration, and much more which comes with this sound.

