Washington is currently witnessing an outbreak of the Candida auris. The reports came out earlier this week but no one has lost their lives so far. Around four positive cases have been reported after the patients were identified last month. NBC News reported that all the patients were taken to the Kindred Hospital.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that Candida auris is a kind of yeast that can lead to illness among patients admitted to healthcare facilities. Antifungal treatments cannot be used to cure the complications and they can result in infections in open wounds, ears, and bloodstream.

Expand Tweet

The positive cases were detected because of the proactive screening program at the hospital. An investigation has been launched to find more details on how the infection spread.

Meanwhile, the patients have been isolated separately so that further infections can be prevented.

Candida auris infections are very rare

As mentioned earlier, Candida auris infections cannot be treated. It can easily spread among patients at hospitals and other facilities.

The most common complications include ear infections, wound infections, blood infections, and urinary tract infections.

It is a rare infection but there have been a few instances where infections witnessed a rise, as per Cleveland Clinic. It can be identified by certain symptoms, including fever, lethargy, low blood pressure, and high heart rate.

Furthermore, the signs of the infection might not be recognized in some cases. It can spread from someone who has already contracted it. Contaminated objects also result in the spread of this infection.

Individuals suffering from blood cancer or diabetes have a high risk of developing Candida auris infection. The problem is additionally common among those who have visited hospitals frequently or had to undergo surgery.

It can also be contracted by anyone who has been using antibiotics.

The fungus has been detected in more than 7,000 people in the US until 2021 and the number continues to rise, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The initial number of cases was revealed to be 3,270 in 2016.

What are the steps being taken by the authorities to prevent the infection?

The latest updates from Public Health Insider stated that the authorities have suggested the use of disinfecting cleaning products at places where normal patients are getting treatment.

They are additionally getting in touch with facilities to where Kindred Hospital patients have been sent until now.

Manager of the Healthcare Associated Infections Program at Public Health, Claire Brostrom-Smith, also shared a statement requesting everyone to stay calm and added:

"The risk is mainly for patients that have long stays at hospitals and need medical interventions like breathing tubes, feeding tubes or urinary catheters."

A warning was issuеd by thе Cеntеrs for Disеasе Control and Prеvеntion in May 2023, saying that anyonе who is suffеring from somе kind of disеasе or has bееn at a hospital for a long timе might tеst positivе for thе infеction.

Among thе latеst patiеnts, tеst rеsults for two of thеm wеrе rеvеalеd to bе nеgativе, hinting that thе infеction might havе sprеad from somеonе еlsе.