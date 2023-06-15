What is Charlie Kaufman's Orion and the Dark all about? Tentative release date, cast, and everything we know so far 

DreamWorks Animation and Netflix have joined forces to bring audiences a highly anticipated animated feature film called Orion and the Dark. Written by renowned screenwriter Charlie Kaufman, the movie is set to premiere on the streaming platform in 2024. Directed by Sean Charmatz, with Peter McCown as the producer, the film promises to captivate viewers with its unique storyline and talented voice cast.

Orion and the Dark offers a unique and imaginative exploration of fear, friendship, and self-discovery. As the film delves into Orion's journey to overcome his fears, viewers will be taken on an emotional roller coaster, filled with humor, adventure, and important life lessons.

Orion and the Dark is a tale about facing your fears

The story of Orion and the Dark is based on Emma Yarlett's book and centers around a seemingly ordinary young boy named Orion, voiced by Jacob Tremblay. While Orion appears shy and unassuming, he is plagued by irrational fears, including fear of bees, dogs, and the dark.

However, his darkest fear of all materializes when Dark, voiced by Paul Walter Hauser, pays Orion a visit one night. Dark takes Orion on a thrilling adventure across the world, aiming to prove that there is nothing to fear in the night. As their bond grows stronger, Orion must learn to embrace the unknown and break free from the chains of fear, discovering the joy of living.

During a special session at the Annecy Animation Festival, director Sean Charmatz, production designer Tim Lamb, and art director Christine Bian shared exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and work-in-progress material from the film, offering audiences a glimpse into the visually stunning world of Orion and the Dark.

To note, the project marks Sean Charmatz's directorial debut in a feature film, following his involvement in successful animated movies like Trolls World Tour, and The Angry Birds Movie 2. The animation style of Orion and the Dark. aims to create an enchanting visual experience as it employs a hand-drawn, illustrated look.

Charlie Kaufman, the acclaimed writer behind films like Being John Malkovich and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, infuses the story with his signature offbeat style, adding depth and complexity to the narrative. The characters include Dark's entities, such as Sleep, modeled after an old teddy bear, Quiet, a mouse, Insomnia, embodying worries, Dreams, a shapeshifter, and Unexplained Noises, the ultimate Foley artist.

With a talented voice cast that includes Jacob Tremblay as Orion and Paul Walter Hauser as Dark, Orion and the Dark promises to bring these captivating characters to life, providing a heartfelt and entertaining experience for audiences of all ages.

DreamWorks Animation and Netflix have a remarkable roster of animated projects, including Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, and Trolls Band Together, all of which were featured at the Annecy Animation Festival.

Audiences can eagerly anticipate the release of Orion and the Dark on Netflix in 2024. This animated feature is poised to captivate audiences with its enchanting visuals, compelling storytelling, and extraordinarily talented cast and crew.

Poll : 0 votes