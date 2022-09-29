What do a Chef Tournant and a line cook mean? All about Hell's Kitchen Season 21 contestant Sommer Sellers' titles

Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen is set to premiere on FOX on September 29, 2022, at 8 pm ET. Among the eighteen contestants who will appear on the show, viewers will also meet chef Sommer Seller, who has earlier worked in the position of Line Cook and Chef Tournant.

For those unfamiliar with the terms, a Line Cook is in charge of a particular production area. A Chef Tournant, on the other hand, is a cook who helps other chefs in the kitchen and doesn't have a specific job.

Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen will feature contestants splitting into teams of red and blue, depending on their age. Like previous seasons, Season 21 participants will be tasked with performing exciting but challenging culinary tasks by Gordon Ramsay, only to win a dream job at his chain of restaurants.

The official synopsis of Hell's Kitchen reads:

The competition is bound to be fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition until one is named the winner."

It further continues:

"At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position, a cash prize of $250,000 and the coveted title of HELL’S KITCHEN winner"

Sommer Sellers from Hell's Kitchen has a degree in dietetics

Sommer has worked in various restaurant positions throughout her career as a chef. Contrary to her current profession, she has an associate degree in dietetics from the Borough of Manhattan Community College. While pursuing her degree from 2016 to 2020, the 24-year-old completed her chef training at the Institute of Culinary Education for a year in 2017.

During her training years, Sommer began her first work experience at Oceana Restaurant as a Line Cook. She worked there for a year before switching to DIG as a Line Cook. While working in a specific production-orientated position, the Hell's Kitchen contestant learned a lot about fine dining, private events, and weddings.

At DIG, she dealt with various food allergies, healthy eating styles, and recipe development. After working there for five months, she joined Crafted Hospitality in August 2019, where she worked as a Line Cook again. However, this was a fruitful experience for her as she acquired great knowledge about the small and big details of fine dining.

In March 2020, Sommer joined Huertas NYC as a full-time Line Cook. She worked there for more than a year. After working there, she once again joined Oceana Restaurant as a Tournant. Finally, after seven months, she began working as a Line Cook who specialized in Sushi at the Spring Place restaurant.

Throughout her career, Sommer has mainly worked as a Line Cook. At every restaurant she worked at, Seller gathered immense experience in specific areas of food production. As a versatile Line Cook, she mastered the techniques of handling pasta, vegetables, fish, and grilled meats of all kinds.

The young chef is currently set to be on the Red Team at Hell's Kitchen.

Apart from her culinary career, Sommer loves to travel the world. She loves to explore and face new challenges. Over the years, she has traveled to places like Cali, Dallas, Hawaii, Jamaica, Cancun, Tampa Bay, Vegas, and many more.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Hell's Kitchen this Thursday on FOX.

