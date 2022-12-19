What is "chestnuts roasting on an open fire" on TikTok? Origin explained as trend leaves netizens in splits 

With festivals just around the corner, the chestnuts roasting on an open fire song has taken over TikTok, after a user posted a video of himself singing the song. With new trends emerging on the platform every now and then, the song has now become one of the newest trends on social media.

The chestnuts roasting on an open fire song was originally released in 1945, by Robert Wells and Mel Tormé and recorded by Nat King Cole in 1946. The song has now been a popular Christmas song for decades and is popular all over the world.

A video created by a Smule user, Anuc Atittawan is making rounds on the platform as he sings the famous Christmas song in his own unique way. The video shows Anuc singing the song in a funny manner, and how he mispronounces the lyrics cracks up social media users.

Smule is an app that can help people sing millions of karaoke songs.

Netizens react to the chestnuts roasting on an open fire trend on TikTok

TikTok, the short-video sharing application, has tons of trends that become viral overnight. The "chestnuts roasting on an open fire" trend is one such trend where people are now amused by the guy mispronouncing and saying:

“chess nuss roathing orn arn orpen fuy.”

People are sharing their reactions to the song and the video, and pointing out how the song can now be seen everywhere on their TikTok page. One social media user said that the "chestnuts roasting on an open fire" guy had a complete grip on their TikTok feed.

cubone's mom @moonjellyqueen the chestnuts roasting on an open fire guy has an absolute gorilla grip on my tiktok feed rn the chestnuts roasting on an open fire guy has an absolute gorilla grip on my tiktok feed rn

mac ! ✧ @traomac my gfs newest vocal stim being that chestnuts roasting on an open fire tiktok is the worst thing to happen to me my gfs newest vocal stim being that chestnuts roasting on an open fire tiktok is the worst thing to happen to me

Dibby Wibby🥺🥺 @M3ow_M3owC4tboy chestnuts roasting on an open fire chestnuts roasting on an open fire https://t.co/dGXRheDAHD

faith🍊 @k3ymir is anyone else on chestnuts roasting on an open fire tiktok is anyone else on chestnuts roasting on an open fire tiktok

Rackat1992 @rackat1992 @k3ymir No. But I am on chessnuss roaping on an orpan fie TikTok. @k3ymir No. But I am on chessnuss roaping on an orpan fie TikTok.

violet @violbara5 the chestnuts roasting on an open fire guy is so funny i can’t breathe oh my god the chestnuts roasting on an open fire guy is so funny i can’t breathe oh my god

faith🍊 @k3ymir is anyone else on chestnuts roasting on an open fire tiktok is anyone else on chestnuts roasting on an open fire tiktok

🏛️parcus aurelius🏛️ @parquazio i can’t escape the chestnuts roasting on an open fire guy on tiktok i can’t escape the chestnuts roasting on an open fire guy on tiktok

Major ⛵️fr @JoeBaseball_ i’m obsessed with that one video of some guy singing Chestnuts Roasting on an open fire i’m obsessed with that one video of some guy singing Chestnuts Roasting on an open fire

tumblr: cultmenephila @cultmenephila My sister showed me the chestnuts roasting on an open fire guy and now I’ll never know peace My sister showed me the chestnuts roasting on an open fire guy and now I’ll never know peace

People have also been calling the song sung by Anuc as the “best one he's done so far.”

Netizens react to Anuc's video and call it "the best he has done so far." (Image via TikTok)

However, people have now taken the trend to the next level, and are sharing images of their pets, people, and other things. A user also shared an image of their cat lying down and resting, and the user compared it to being a “chestnut.”

While it is unclear as to whether the user has a TikTok account too, many have been reposting his Smule video on the platform. Each of these videos have managed to garner millions of likes and comments. As of this writing, the trend and the hashtag now have more than 30 million views.

abbi⛄ @abbi_lm i love the chestnuts roasting on an open fire guy so much i love the chestnuts roasting on an open fire guy so much

People are also mesmerized by his voice, and are loving the way he sings all the songs. Visiting his Smule profile, it can be deciphered that Anuc is from Italy, and has founded something called Voice Of Miracle, which inspires people to sing songs.

Poll : 0 votes