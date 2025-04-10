What is ‘chicken jockey’? Video of moviegoer showing up to a Minecraft movie screening with a real chicken goes viral

A Minecraft Movie starring Jason Mamoa and Jack Black, among other prominent actors, released on April 4, 2025. While the movie made headlines for its storyline around a popular video game, a certain movie watcher made headlines for attending a show of the film with an actual chicken.
A video posted by X page @Dexerto on April 10, 2025, showcases the crowd responding to one of the scenes in the film by throwing popcorn at the screen. Among those movie watchers, a man is seen raising a chicken and also running away with it in the last snippet of the video.
It is believed that the fan reaction in the video was due to Jack Black's character encountering a chicken jockey. For the unversed, a chicken jockey in Mineverse features a baby zombie riding a chicken. It is a rare phenomena in the game and can also feature a baby piglin, baby husk, or baby zombie villager.
In order to see a chicken jockey, players of the game must wait for zombies to appear which happens only at night. Additionally, players must hope that the zombie is a baby and that there is a chicken close by so that the zombie baby can spawn upon it. As per Rolling Stone's report dated April 9, 2025, the rarity of spotting a chicken jockey in Minecraft features a 5% chance for a baby zombie to spawn instead of a regular zombie.
Moreover, the baby has a 5% chance to spawn ride a chicken, given one is extremely close followed by a 5% chance to appear with a chicken brought out of the aether— a dimension in the video game featuring items, floating islands, and unique mobs. Hence, there is between a 0.25% to 0.4875% chance of players encountering a chicken jockey in Minecraft.
The chicken jockey scene from the Minecraft film causes repercussions for theaters: Details explored
The video shared by X page @Dexerto is one of the many instances in theaters wherein the chicken jockey scene in A Minecraft Movie has amassed a unique reaction from movie watchers.
As per Rolling Stone, police were called to a screening of the movie in an unidentified US movie theater due to the audience's reaction to the scene wherein Jack Black identifies the character in question. Movie watchers, especially kids, began throwing popcorn and refused to settle down despite the lights getting turned on, resulting in cops showing up.
Moreover, BBC's report dated April 10, 2025, The Electric Palace Picture House in Cannock, Staffordshire has banned children under 18 from attending the evening shows of A Minecraft Movie without an adult. The cinema stated that their decision wasn't made lightly
Commenting on the response to the chicken jockey scene in the film, A Minecraft Movie's director, Jared Hess, told Entertainment Weekly on April 9, 2025:
"It's weird when you're having too much fun and the cops get called. It's funny because I think it's just literally cheering and throwing popcorn, which is so funny to me that cops are getting called for popcorn. Yeah, it's hilarious."
While the film garnered mixed reviews from critics, it has become a box-office hit. The Jason Mamoa-starrer made $163 million in the first three days post-release at the North American box office as reported by The Guardian on April 7, 2025.