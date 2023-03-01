What is Claire Rafson’s job? Survivor 44 contestant’s profession explored

Wednesday nights are about to get a lot more interesting as Survivor is all set to premiere with season 44 in less than a day only on CBS.

Viewers will be introduced to a new slew of contestants who will arrive on the deserted island ready to face various physical challenges in order to emerge as the ultimate survivor in the competition series.

Season 44 of CBS' Survivor will premiere its first episode on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. The official synopsis for the forthcoming reality TV competition series reads:

"Stranded in the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined new castaways will be divided into 3 tribes of 6 and forced to form a new society as they adapt to their physical and social surroundings."

One among the contestants who will be appearing this season is Claire Rafson, a 25 year old tech investor who hopes her cheerful personality will mask her strategic abilities.

With little to no time left for the forthcoming season 44 of Survivor to air, here's everything you need to know about Claire Rafson.

Survivor season 44 contestant Claire Rafson works as an investor for Eniac Ventures since October 2021

Claire graduated from Dartmouth College with a bachelor's degree in History and Native American Studies. According to her LinkedIn profile, during her time there, she was a part of the "SHEBA Dance Troupe (Director), Inter-Sorority Council (VP of DE&l), Academic Tutor, Sigma Delta Sorority (Executive), Rockefeller Center for Public Policy and Dartmouth Outing Club."

She is currently an investor at Eniac Ventures. In her LinkedIn profile, she also mentioned that her job designation required her to work and "invest in promising early-stage startups."

Prior to her appearance on the competition series, in an exclusive interview with Parade, Claire opened up and revealed that being on Survivor was one of her lifelong dreams.

She added that she's been waiting since she was four years old, which amounts to around 21 years now and shared that she had always wanted to give it a try, finally finding the courage to apply this year.

Speaking about her favorite moment in the history of the competition, Claire shared:

"I think this is a bit of a cop-out because it’s many moments. I think my all-time favorite moment was just Cook Islands, basically. I loved the Aitu Four just dominating. And specifically, my favorite moment was every time they sent Candice to Exile Island."

Opening up about one experience that has prepared her for the competition, Claire shared:

"I think it’s hard, so I’m going to cheat on this one. I think for me, just living has been that life experience. (Laughs.) So for reference, I’m this loud as hell 5’2” queer Black Jewish girl. And so for my entire life, everywhere I’ve been, I’ve been the odd one out, and I’ve stuck out like a sore thumb."

Survivor season 44 will premiere on March 1 only on CBS.

