What is David Lee Roth's net worth? Van Halen frontman's fortune explored as he announces retirement 

On October 2, former Van Halen lead vocalist David Lee Roth announced his surprising retirement to Las Vegas Review Journal's John Katsilometes. The singer mentioned his concert career after his last performance at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on New Year's Eve.

David further mentioned that he will be performing five shows on December 31, January 1 and January 7 to 8. Roth's musical career spans over 50 years (since 1972).

The rockstar said,

"I am throwing in my shoes. I'm retiring... I'm not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe. These are my last five shows."

David Lee Roth ended his opinions about his retirement. He said,

"I've given you all I've got to give. It's been an amazing, great run, no regrets, nothing to say about anybody. I'll miss you all. Stay frosty."

What is David Lee Roth's net worth?

Several publications report David Lee Roth to be worth $60 million. Most of Roth's fortune comes from his days as the frontman of Van Halen. During his involvement with the band, they released two albums (Van Halen and 1984), which crossed over 10 million in sales. This made the albums "diamond" hits.

In the early 1970s, "Diamond Dave" was in his late teens when he was associated with an R&B rock band named Red Ball Jets. He also advanced his solo career alongside during this time.

A year later, David Lee Roth joined Mammoth, which later changed its name to Van Halen. According to Roth's claim, this change was his idea, as the new name offered a long-term identity.

Roth took a hiatus from the band in 1984. During his time with the band, they had very successful touring sales, which grossed over $93 million. In 2007, the band officially got back together. It disbanded after co-founder and guitarist Eddie Van Halen's death from cancer in October 2020.

David Lee Roth's solo career

David Lee Roth's solo career from 1985 spawned several gold and platinum hit albums, including Skyscraper (in 1988), A Little Ain't Enough (1991) and Diamond Dave (2003), amongst others. The singer also had a radio show in 2006 called The David Lee Roth Show. However, it ended within four months due to a legal issue with the Sirius Satellite Radio station.

Lee's fortune

The 66-year-old star lives in a mansion in Pasadena. David has owned the property for the last 25 years.

With his last five shows in late 2021 to early 2022, Roth is expected to add a few million more to his net worth.

