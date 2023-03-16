What did Dove tweet about The Whale? Skincare brand slammed over Brendan Fraser fatsuit criticism

American toiletries brand Dove recently remarked on Brendan Fraser and on the representation in Hollywood. Fraser won an Academy Award for his role as an obese English teacher in the psychological drama, The Whale, which was directed by Darren Aronofsky.

On March 14, 2023, the skincare brand responded to a tweet that slammed the film's make-up team which saw Fraser wear a fat suit to portray his character.

The tweet, which was shared from a now-private account was made by a user who calls themselves "fat." The user wrote that it was disappointing to see the film win an Oscar for best hair and makeup.

Screenshot of a Twitter user calling out the Oscar given to the team of The Whale.

The user also called fat suits harmful and said that they weren't an opportunity to win awards. As they called for better representation, the Twitter user said:

"Our identity is not your costume. Cast fat actors to play fat characters."

To this, the toiletries brand responded by asking for "better representation" in Hollywood.

Twitter users reacted to Dove's comment on The Whale's win at the Oscars 2023

After Dove's tweet about the fat suit in Brendan Fraser's film The Whale went viral, social media was abuzz with people commenting about the same. Several users slammed the brand for questioning Fraser's acting skills, while others asked it to go back to "selling soap."

Fraser's fans were quick to defend him and his acting skills and several even said that he deserved the award for his acting, rather than anything else.

Dove has been entangled in several controversies over the past few years

It is worth noting that this isn't the first time that the brand has faced criticism from the public.

In 2017, the brand faced severe backlash online after an ad about a black woman removing her t-shirt and revealing a white woman underneath. The brand faced backlash for being racist over the advertising campaign that was later removed. The brand went on to apologize for the offense it had caused.

The apology said that a part of a campaign for a Dove body wash was shared on their US Facebook page. It added that the campaign didn't represent the diversity of "real beauty" that the company is passionate about and which is core to their beliefs.

Adding that it shouldn't have happened, Dove said that they have removed the post and won't be publishing any other related content.

Dove's parent company, Unilever, has previously been accused of child labor. A report published by India Committee of the Netherlands, found that Unilever buys cotton seeds from farmers who make kids work in unsafe conditions.

They discovered that 450,000 kids as young as six performed 90 percent of the work in the Indian cotton seed business, with the majority of them being female.

"These girls work long days, are paid very little, are deprived of an education and are exposed for long periods to dangerous agricultural chemicals."

In 2021, Unilever also faced a class action lawsuit for allegedly using contents in their products that prompted skin reactions.

The Whale stars Fraser, Sadie Sink, Ty Simpkins, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, and Sathya Sridharan, among others.

