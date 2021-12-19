What is Drakeo The Ruler's net worth? Rapper reportedly "critical" after stabbing incident at LA fest

Drakeo the Ruler was reportedly stabbed at a Los Angeles concert on the night of December 18, 2021. Other popular artists like Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and 50 Cent were supposed to perform at the event.

Although the rapper's identity was not initially confirmed, the Los Angeles Times confirmed it and reported that he was severely injured in the attack carried out by a group of people. The Los Angeles Police Department said Drakeo was stabbed in the neck.

AnnieDevineTX @AnnieDevineTX Praying for Drakeo the Ruler. I truly love him. Hearing he was stabbed is making me sick.



Last thing I said to his face Sunday morning when we were leaving the studio… “stay safe, I love you foolie.”



According to Los Angeles Fire Department public information officer Margaret Stewart, paramedics answered a call about a stabbing at 8:40 pm in the 3900 block of South Hoover Street. Drakeo was immediately hospitalized and his condition is currently critical.

Following the incident, organizers of the Once Upon A Time In LA Music Festival announced through Instagram that the festival would be ending early alongside the performances. They asked everyone to rush to the nearest exit and head eastbound on MLK.

Drakeo the Ruler’s net worth explored

Drakeo the Ruler is a popular rapper from Los Angeles, California, and is mostly known for his expressive and poetic word choices. His mixtape "Cold Devil" has been streamed around 10 million times.

According to rappers.money, the 28-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $330,000. While he has accumulated considerable wealth from his Yeezy sneakers, his primary source of income is his work as a rapper in the music industry.

Drakeo the Ruler's condition is currently critical (Image via drakeotheruler/Twitter)

Drakeo released his first official mixtape in 2015, titled "I Am Mr. Mosely." His second project, "I Am Mr. Mosely 2," featuring Mozzy, Skeme, and Philthy Rich, was released in July 2016 followed by "So Cold I Do Em" in December 2016.

His next mixtape, "Cold Devil," was released in 2017 and received a positive response from the public. He then released a few music videos followed by his album "Thank You for Using GTL" in June 2020 and the ninth mixtape, "The Truth Hurts," in February 2021.

Drakeo the Ruler's legal issues

The rapper was first arrested in January 2017 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was released later that year, in November.

Drakeo was then arrested in 2018 on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. This was related to a shooting incident in 2016 where one person died and two were injured.

Although the artist was acquitted of the charges in 2019, the district attorney chose to file charges again, of criminal gang conspiracy and shooting from a motor vehicle, resulting in a hung jury on his first trial.

Drakeo the Ruler was released in November 2020 after spending three years in jail and accepting a plea deal from the district attorney’s office.

