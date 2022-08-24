What is Drive Hard: The Maloof Way Season 1 all about? Release date, format and more about Netflix’s new show

Netflix's upcoming race car reality show Drive Hard: The Maloof Way is set to release on August 26 at 4.00 am ET. The eight-episode series will star ace racer Sammy Maloof, who will work alongside her racing family to build stylish and race-ready cars for her clients. Their main goal is to build racing cars that will help clients cross the finish line first.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Legendary racer Sammy Maloof and his family of racers and stunt drivers build the world's baddest cars to make sure their clients take the checkered flag on race day. And when the racing dust settles, the Maloofs pull back the curtain on professional stunt driving as they practice and execute the most action-packed feats imaginable.

Aside from building action-packed cars, the Maloof family will reveal certain insights into the racing industry, as well as perform and practise breath-taking car stunts that will completely captivate the viewers. Because the family has been in the industry for a long time, they are fearless when performing jaw-dropping car stunts.

What more to expect from Drive Hard: The Maloof Way episodes?

Netflix's upcoming car racing series will feature legendary racer Sammy Maloof, a well-known Hollywood stuntman who has appeared in films such as Fast and Furious, Deja Vu, and others. He and his family will construct extremely powerful racing cars that will give other racing cars a run for their money on the track.

The show will teach practical automotive knowledge in an exciting and entertaining way. Furthermore, the family will piece by piece build the engines of a variety of high-tech and high-powered cars.

In addition, the Maloof family will reveal the challenges and thrills faced by professional stunt drivers, as well as what it takes to be a part of professional stunt driving. Viewers will also learn about the rigorous training required to become a fearless racer and stuntman.

Maloof, who grew up in a car-centric environment, has performed and continues to perform numerous car stunts. His children have inherited his passion for all things automotive. Along with Sammy Maloof, the Drive Hard: The Maloof Way cast also includes Hannah Maloof, Josh Ferdinand, Meghan Maloof, and Kaitlyn Maloof.

Furthermore, Hannah Maloof, a professional racer, stunt driver in training, and engine builder at Maloof Racing Engines, will race her father's 1964 Chevy Truck and perform stunts on the show. In addition, viewers will witness the deadliest car fight in history. The trailer for Drive Hard: The Maloof Way showed Hannah performing a stunt under the supervision of her father and eventually completing it without fear of getting stuck.

Every one-hour episode will pit three turbocharged sleeper cars against one of the world's most sought-after supercars. Drive Hard: The Maloof Way is executive produced by Will Ehbrecht, Mark Kadin, Anuj Majumdar, Tod Mesirow, and Ken Snow.

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way will be available on Netflix on August 26.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal