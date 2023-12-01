What did Felicity Huffman do? Actress breaks silence after College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman made headlines back in 2019 when the Desperate Housewives actor was arrested for her involvement in the huge College Admissions Scandal, which was led by college admission consultant Rick Singer, who created a system of bribery and fraud in order to help wealthy parents get their children admitted to great colleges. This involved a proctor correcting SAT questions answered incorrectly by the children of wealthy parents.

Felicity Huffman was first arrested on March 12, 2019, for her involvement with the nationwide college entrance exam cheating scandal. The actress pleaded guilty to federal charges for paying $15,000 to have a proctor correct SAT questions answered incorrectly by her daughter after being charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Initially, the actress was let out on $250,000 bail, but Huffman ended up serving 11 days in prison after being sentenced to 14 days. She was also charged a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service, and one-year supervised release.

Since that time, Felicity Huffman has not commented on the case. She finally opened up about the entire incident in an interview with ABC7, where she also apologized for her actions.

What did Felicity Huffman say about the College Admission Scandal?

Felicity Huffman, who is both a popular television actress and a critically acclaimed movie star, spoke out for the first time since she was involved in the high-profile scandal with Singer, which also saw the A-list actress serve prison time, which is something we don't see very often in Hollywood.

In the interview with ABC7, Huffman stated her side of the story:

"It felt like I had to give my daughter a chance at a future. And so it was sort of like my daughter’s future, which meant I had to break the law ... I think the people I owe a debt and apology to is the academic community. And to the students and the families that sacrifice and work really hard to get to where they are going legitimately."

About Singer's role, she said:

"After a year, he started to say, ‘Your daughter is not going to get into any of the colleges that she wants to'... And I believed him. And so when he slowly started to present the criminal scheme, it seems like — and I know this seems crazy at the time — but that was my only option to give my daughter a future."

Of course, the case was of utter importance, and it soon went to the FBI, who brought federal charges against 33 parents who participated in the plot, including Felicity Huffman, the biggest name in the group. Actress Lori Loughlin was also arrested in the same scheme.

Speaking about her arrest, Huffman added:

"They came into my home....They woke my daughters up at gunpoint. Again, nothing new to the Black and brown community. Then they put my hands behind my back and handcuffed me, and I asked if I could get dressed. I thought it was a hoax."

Of course, this was far from a hoax and what unfolded will be remembered by many for a long time.

At least, the scheme was put to a stop in good time, and Singer was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.