What is Flow? All about WeWork founder Adam Neumann's new $1 billion startup

WeWork founder Adam Neumann recently announced the launch of a brand new residential real estate company, Flow. As per The New York Times, the funding for this startup has come from venture capital powerhouse Andreessen Horowitz. The company has reportedly invested $350 million in the new initiative.

In a blog post on Monday, August 15, 2022, Marc Andreessen showed confidence in Neumann's new project and stated that his company Andreessen Horowitz is "excited to partner" with the business tycoon. Businessmen Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz are also known for their investments in Facebook, AirBnB, and many other challenging companies.

Flow is already valued at $1 billion and is reportedly set to begin operations soon.

Everything we know about Adam Neumann's new initiative Flow

Following the failure of WeWork, Neumann's next big project, Flow, which will primarily focus on residential real estate, has received backing from one of the largest venture capital firms, Andreessen Horowitz. While penning his blog, Marc Andreessan noted:

"Adam is a visionary leader who revolutionized the second largest asset class in the world — commercial real estate — by bringing community and brand to an industry in which neither existed before... It’s often under appreciated that only one person has fundamentally redesigned the office experience and led a paradigm-changing global company in the process: Adam Neumann.”

While Adam Neumann's new initiative has a website, it provides scant details about its plans, except for the fact that Flow will be operational from 2023.

According to the website, Flow will manage over 3,000 apartment units that Neumann has purchased in Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Nashville. It will reportedly offer a branded rental housing experience and the feel of community living. According to DealBook, the service will also be offered to third-party developers.

Andressen also stated that Neumann's new initiative is to connect people through residential real estate. He added:

"connecting people through transforming their physical spaces and building communities where people spend the most time: their homes. Residential real estate — the world’s largest asset class — is ready for exactly this change.”

According to Business Today, Ben Horowitz has shown confidence over Neumann's new idea. Adding that Neumann's "successes and lessons are plenty," the businessman noted that his company is "excited to go on this journey with him building the future of living." He further said:

“We understand how difficult it is to build something like this and we love seeing repeat-founders build on past successes by growing from lessons learned… This means rethinking the entire value chain, from the way buildings are purchased and owned to the way residents interact with their buildings to the way value is distributed among stakeholders."

Previously, Apple TV+'s WeCrashed explored Neumann’s and their beloved company WeWork's rise and fall. Jared Leto starred as the businessman while Anne Hathaway starred as WeWork's former Chief Impact Officer and Neumann's wife Rebekah.

Despite WeWork's failure, which has reduced its value from $47 billion to $4 billion, the founders of Andreessen Horowitz have expressed confidence in Adam Neumann's current project, believing that "repeat founders" like him can be game changers in the real estate market.

