What did Garron Noone say? Controversy explained as comedian TikToker deletes all his socials

Irish musician and comedian Garron Noone recently deleted all his social media accounts following a video wherein he displayed his thoughts about immigration. The controversy stemmed from Noone discussing MMA fame Conor McGregor's recent visit to the White House where Conor made contentious statements concerning immigration in Ireland, alleging the existence of an illegal immigration racket and Irish politicians abandoning the voices of the people.

Commenting on how he wasn't surprised to see people agreeing with Conor McGregor's perspective, Garron Noone said in a video dated March 20, 2025:

"There absolutely is an immigration issue in Ireland. That doesn't mean that people feel like we shouldn't take the refugees that we're able to take. It doesn't mean that people feel like people shouldn't be able to come here for better opportunities"

He added that the systems in place are being taken advantage of which is evident and that the "government continually does not allow people to express their concerns about that." Noone also said that Ireland continues to become one of the richest countries globally while most people's quality of life deteriorates.

"I am not anti-immigration": Garron Noone clarifies his stance after backlash concerning immigration views

Shortly after Noone put forth his thoughts on what Connor McGregor said concerning immigration in Ireland, the comedian started receiving hate comments and backlash. At the end of his video, Noone had mentioned that people in the comments were going to "completely misconstrue" what he said, accepting that is the internet's reality.

In a follow-up video prior to deleting his socials on March 21, 2025, Garron Noone clarified his stance on immigration in Ireland and said:

"I am not anti-immigration. Absolutely crazy to think that. Right after the Dublin riots happened, I made a video where I came out and completely condemned the actions of the far right."

The comedian explained that if people can't discuss things openly and are regulated to talk about important issues in 'echo chambers', others will hear concerns from 'more extreme people' making things worse. Noone added that the result of the community not speaking up about issues in their country would be fostering racism and other aspects that divide people, which has been witnessed in other countries.

Garron Noone said:

“That was the point I was trying to make, some people came away from that video thinking that I was anti-immigration, which, to be fair, I didn’t say….but enough people misunderstood that I have got to take accountability for being the common denominator in that."

With a whopping follower count of 1.7 million on TikTok, Garron Noone's claim to fame is making funny videos on social media that are concerned with explaining Irish culture to his global audience.

