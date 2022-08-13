What did George Jay Gross Jr. do? Michigan man charged in connection with the shooting death of Gabriel Hojnacki

Chris Becker, the Kent County Prosecutor, announced that charges are being filed against Gabriel Hojnacki's friend's grandfather for the 13-year-old's death. Becker said that the older man is accused of accidentally killing the teen in Grand Rapids' Western Grand area in May.

Court filings show that the 60-year-old, George Jay Gross Jr. had inadvertently put a handgun on a nightstand, making it accessible to children. The suspect is expected to spend 15 years of his life in prison if convicted.

A look into the Gabriel Hojnacki's accident killing

On May 28, 2022, Gabriel Hojnacki and his friend were at the latter's grandfather's house on Alpine Avenue. The two teens were playing with a gun that accidentally shot Hojnacki in the chest, later killing him. He was rushed to the hospital where his death was confirmed.

A detective from the Grand Rapids police department testified in court in a probable cause document on the day of the shooting. The officer said that Gross Jr.'s grandson, who is now being charged as a juveline, went into the former's bedroom and took the revolver off the nightstand. This led to the accidental shooting and killing of the teenager.

According to an affidavit, Gabriel Hojnacki was lying on the couch and Gross' grandson was standing in the doorway between the living room and kitchen. Reportedly, Hojnacki's friend later told police that he did not recall pulling the gun's trigger since he was holding it in one hand when it was fired.

Gross reported that the teenagers were playing with his 45-caliber revolver at the time of the shooting. He also clarified that he kept the gun in an unlocked dresser in his bedroom while he was at work. However, Gross' grandson stated that he found the revolver on the nightstand.

Per court documents, police found two other firearms in a hidden drawer along with a handgun in the drawer of the nightstand. Following the discovery, Gross told investigators that he was unable to remember if he had stored the rifle with a cartridge in the chamber. He said he believed that all the guns were locked up.

The 60-year-old also confessed in an affidavit that he may have spoken about the guns a couple of years ago. Gross alleged that his adult son was causing trouble in his life and trying to break into the house.

Gabriel Hojnacki's family's attorney Bradley Peri spoke up about the incident and said that it was an "awful tragedy that should have never happened." He added that the family is glad that Gross, the owner of the gun, is being held accountable.

Peri continued to say that although Gabriel cannot be brought back, if the incident can change the actions of a single gun owner and save a life, the teen's death won't be in vain.

He ended his statement by saying that while it is true that people have the right to own firearms, they have an obligation to keep them locked and unloaded. Peri added that this would only help safeguard children and avoid further accidents like Gabriel's death.

