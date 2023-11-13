What is a glioma? Barton Cowperthwaite age explored as Netflix star is diagnosed with Stage 2 brain cancer 

Actor Barton Cowperthwaite of Tiny Pretty Things fame, recently shared a post on Instagram, where he revealed that he has been diagnosed with "stage 2 glioma." The 31-year-old shared a post on Instagram on November 10, in which he wrote:

"The only course of treatment for something like this is brain surgery. Docs so far have been confident that they’ll be able to remove most of the tumor, and that after a successful operation, and some rehab, I will be operating like my (amazing, talented, brilliant, hilarious) self."

In his post, Barton Cowperthwaite also mentioned:

"My family and I are taking several days to get second opinions. Planning to go into surgery middle or end of next week. I’ll do my best to be open about the journey on here. I am planning on fully bouncing back to be better than my former glory! Please feel free to reach out and I’ll do my best to stay connected with as many people as I can."

Barton Cowperthwaite's post included a picture of him in a hospital gown and a scan of the glioma.

For those unaware, a glioma is a type of tumor that starts in the glial cells of the brain. As per Johns Hopkins medicine, Glial cells are like the support system for neurons, helping them function properly.

More about gliomas as Barton Cowperthwaite announces diagnosis

Glioma is a type of tumor that originates in the brain or spinal cord, emerging from the growth of abnormal cells, as per Mayo Clinic. These tumors can develop into masses and, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, constitute approximately 33% of all brain tumors.

There are various types of gliomas, with some being categorized as malignant or cancerous, characterized by rapid growth and potential invasion of surrounding brain tissue.

On the other hand, benign or non-cancerous gliomas typically progress slowly. The specific type of glioma, whether it be astrocytoma, ependymoma, glioblastoma, or oligodendroglioma, may influence its likelihood of occurring in adults or children.

Symptoms of gliomas can manifest gradually and subtly, with some patients experiencing no symptoms at all, according to Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Common signs and symptoms include headaches, especially in the morning, nausea, vomiting, confusion, memory loss, personality changes, weakness in the arms, face or legs, numbness, vision problems, dizziness, speech difficulties, and seizures, particularly in individuals who haven't had seizures before.

Barton Cowperthwaite, who posted a hospital selfie and images of his brain scans, has also started a GoFundMe with a $50,000 goal for the surgery, as per Page Six. As specified by the Netflix actor in his post, the surgery is tentatively being scheduled for the middle or end of the upcoming week.

Social media users reacted to his post by saying that they hope he heals soon and get better. Others reacted by saying that they are wishing for his speedy recovery.