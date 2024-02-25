What is Gordon Cormier ethnicity? Avatar: The Last Airbender actor's nationality and heritage explored

Gordon Cormier, a young and talented actor, model, television personality, social media influencer, voiceover artist, and skateboarder, possesses a rich and diverse ethnic background. The 14-year-old actor notably gained from his portrayal of Aang in the latest live-action adaptation of the Avatar: The Last Airbender series.

Notably, Gordon Cormier is of mixed French and Filipino heritage, which adds a unique and culturally rich dimension to his identity. Moreover, Cormier's family background includes a mix of Asian and Caucasian White ethnicities.

What is Gordon Cormier heritage?

Gordon Cormier was born to Gordon Senior and Genalyn Cormier and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, with his older brother Kyle Cormier. His mother's Filipino descent contributes to his mixed Asian-Caucasian ethnicity. The multicultural environment of Vancouver played a role in shaping his identity.

The Cormier family has supported Gordon's career in the entertainment industry. Their life in Canada and the experiences shared on social media reflect the family's values and connections. The family's support is often showcased publicly, which is a part of Gordon's personal and professional narrative.

Cormier's mixed-race background is a notable aspect of his career, reflecting the diversity of voices in the entertainment industry. His Filipino heritage, combined with his Canadian citizenship, contributes to his representation of diverse cultures in his professional endeavors in film and TV.

Additionally, in a press conference held in BGC on Wednesday, Gordon Cormier shared his experiences in the Philippines. He expressed joy at returning to his homeland, highlighting how special it is for him to return.

Furthermore, the Avatar-fame actor mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic had prevented him from visiting for a while. He emphasized the happiness he felt in reuniting with his family. In addition, the child actor praised the Philippines and its people, calling them awesome and giving them a shoutout.

"I'm back in my homeland," he told members of the press. "It's nice to be back home....I haven't been here in a while because of COVID-19, so it's really nice. I get to see my family. It's incredible," he added. "You guys are awesome...," Cormier said.

He further stated:

Shoutout to the Philippines!.. It is very warm compared to Canada when I'm used to negative 20. It's really nice... It's crazy people here speak better English than I do. So it is more than impressive."

How old is Gordon Cormier?

As per Cormier's Instagram page, he's 14 years of age. Additionally, according to Newsunzip, he was born on October 9, 2009.

What is Gordon Cormier net worth?

According to Biography Gist, Cormier's net worth is approximately $1.5 million as of 2024.

What are some notable works by Cormier?

Gordon Cormier, the young actor, is best known for his role as Aang in the Netflix live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. He portrays the central character, a monk and the last surviving Airbender, who embarks on a quest to end the Fire Nation's war against the other nations.

Before this, Cormier appeared in the TV series The Stand, where he played the role of Joe, a mute boy in a post-apocalyptic world. He also had a role in Lost in Space, another Netflix series, where he portrayed the character of Young Will.

These roles have showcased Cormier's range as a young actor, from dramatic and action-packed performances in Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Stand to a more science-fiction-oriented role in Lost in Space.

Cormier's Avatar: The Last Airbender is available to stream on Netflix.