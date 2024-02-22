Avatar: The Last Airbender: Every character who dies in the series

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender has re-captivated audiences with its intricate storytelling and compelling characters, moments of sacrifice and loss are etched into the narrative. The eight-episode series premiered on February 22, 2024, after being first revealed in September 2018.

Serving as a live-action adaptation of the acclaimed animated television series that aired from 2005 to 2008, the show is helmed by showrunner Albert Kim. Avatar: The Last Airbender features a talented ensemble cast, including Gordon Cormier, Dallas Liu, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Elizabeth Yu, and Daniel Dae Kim.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Every character who dies in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender

Princess Yue's Sacrifice

In the final battle against the Fire Nation, Princess Yue, played by Amber Midthunder, sacrifices herself to restore the Moon Spirit, Tui, whose life was threatened by Admiral Zhao's actions. Yue dies as a result of her selfless act, which preserves the balance in the world.

Commander Zhao's Demise

Commander Zhao, played by Ken Leung, meets his end at the hands of Prince Zuko and his uncle, Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), during the siege of the Northern Water Tribe. After losing control and attempting to attack Zuko, Zhao faces Iroh's counterattack, ultimately plummeting into the waters below, presumably meeting his demise.

Fire Lord Ozai's revelation

The concluding episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender unfolds with a revelation from the tyrannical Fire Lord Ozai, played by Daniel Dae Kim. Rather than focusing solely on Avatar Aang, Ozai's true plan surfaces, unraveling a strategic diversion.

As the North and Omashu fall under the Fire Nation's control, King Bumi, portrayed by Utkarsh Ambudkar, finds himself in chains. The capital of the Earth Kingdom, Ba Sing Se, emerges as Ozai's next conquest, setting the stage for heightened tension and future conflicts.

Azula's introduction

The closing scenes introduce a compelling development with Azula, portrayed by Elizabeth Yu, assuming a leadership role in the Fire Nation. The character dynamics between Azula and her brother Zuko, played by Dallas Liu, hint at shared goals pursued through disparate means.

Elizabeth Yu expresses excitement about exploring Azula's multifaceted personality, including her trademark wit and condescending demeanor, in potential future seasons. She told RadioTimes.com:

"I think that's what I'm really excited for [if the show returns for another season], is finally getting to show people the Azula we all know and love with all those quick quips and condescending lines. I'm excited to finally have the sass."

Series ending recap

Following the defeat of Zhao and Zuko, Aang, Katara, and Sokka embark on a shared journey. While Katara is offered the opportunity to stay and train future water benders, she opts to accompany Aang in mastering the four elements. Aang's heartache over the Fire Nation's devastation reflects the challenges faced by the Avatar.

The trio's unwavering determination sets the stage for continued adventures, unaware of the changes that have transpired in Omashu. Both Uncle Iroh and Prince Zuko emerge from the battle alive, sailing away in a small boat.

Grappling with uncertainty, Zuko conveys a sense of brokenness, and Iroh advises him to rest. The open-ended conclusion hints at potential developments for the conflicted prince, setting the stage for intriguing character arcs.

All eight episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender are available to stream on Netflix.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE