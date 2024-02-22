Avatar: The Last Airbender: Full cast list 

Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix is a live-action adaptation of the beloved animated series. The story revolves around Aang, a 12-year-old Airbender who is also the Avatar. Aang can master all four elements: air, water, earth, and fire. Moreover, he is the world's last hope to maintain balance and peace.

In Aang's mission, he is accompanied by Katara, a young waterbender, and her brother Sokka. The trio embarks on a journey to help Aang master the elements and defeat the Fire Nation, which seeks to dominate the world.

On the other hand, Zuko, the exiled prince of the Fire Nation, is obsessed with capturing the Avatar to regain his honor. Notably, the show premiered on February 22, 2024, and explores themes of adventure, friendship, and the struggle between good and evil while remaining faithful to the spirit of the original series.

The primary cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender

1) Gordon Cormier as Avatar Aang

The titular Last Airbender Aang is portrayed by Gordon Cormier, the series' protagonist. Aang is technically 112 years old due to being frozen in an iceberg for 100 years, but he appears and acts like a 12-year-old kid.

2) Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara

Kiawentiio Tarbell plays the role of the sole waterbender left in the Southern Water Tribe and the younger sister of Sokka. Notably, Katara is a few years older than Aang, beginning the story at 14 years of age.

3) Ian Ousley as Sokka

Ian Ousley plays the role of Sokka in Avatar: The Last Airbender the older brother of Katara and the oldest male member left in the Southern Water Tribe. Sokka is 15 at the beginning of the show.

4) Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko

Dallas Liu, as Prince Zuko, plays one of the primary antagonists of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Zuko is the exiled Prince of the Fire Nation who must capture the Avatar to regain his honor. Zuko is 16 years old at the start of the story.

5) Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh

In Avatar: The Last Airbender, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, as General Iroh, plays the caring and respectful uncle of Zuko, who accompanies him on his quest.

6) Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai

In Avatar: The Last Airbender, Daniel Dae Kim portrays the primary antagonist of the series, the ruthless dictator of the Fire Nation.

7) Ken Leung as Commander Zhao

A still of Ken Leung as Commander Zhao. (Image via Netflix)

Keu Leung plays Commander Zhao, the secondary antagonist of Avatar: The Last Airbender. He is Zuko's rival and an enemy of the Avatar. Zhao's age is not explicitly stated but is estimated to be around 35–40 years old.

8) Maria Zhang as Suki

Maria Zhang plays Suki, a warrior from Kyoshi Island who forms a close friendship with Sokka. Notably, Suki and Sokka are depicted as being the same age, around 15 years old.

9) Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula

Elizabeth Yu in Avatar: The Last Airbender is a narcissistic, manipulative younger sister of Zuko, and the same age as Katara, 14 years old. Additionally, Azula's role is expanded in the live-action series compared to the animated show.

10) Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue

Amber Midthunder, as Princess Yue plays the betrothed princess of the Northern Water Tribe, who develops feelings for Sokka.

The supporting cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender

The secondary cast of the Netflix series Avatar: The Last Airbender includes a diverse group of characters from the various nations depicted in the show. Some notable members include:

1) Fire Nation: Characters include Momona Tamada as Ty Lee, Thalia Tran as Mai, and Ruy Iskandar as Lt. Jee.

2) Earth Kingdom: The cast features Arden Cho as June, Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi, Danny Pudi as The Mechanist, Lucian-River Chauhan as Teo, and James Sie as the Cabbage Merchant.

3) Water Tribe: The tribe is represented by Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue, A Martinez as Pakku, Irene Bedard as Yagoda, Joel Oulette as Hahn, and Nathaniel Arcand as Chief Arnook.

Additional cast members in various roles include François Chau as The Great Sage, Sebastian Amoruso as Jet, Irene Bedard, Lucian-River Chauhan as Teo, and Joel Oulette as Hahn, among others.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is available to stream on Netflix.

